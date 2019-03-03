Channing Tatum drools over girlfriend Jessie J's bikini snap

Channing Tatum could probably use some water, because he's thirsty for girlfriend Jessie J.

The singer posted a photo from the beach that sent the "Magic Mike" star's heart racing.

Jessie, 30, posed makeup free in a black bikini with a black mesh coverup next to several plates of snacks.

JESSIE J REVEALS TO BOYFRIEND CHANNING TATUM AND FANS THAT SHE CAN'T HAVE CHILDREN

"Fresh face trying to be the life of the Pattie 🇯🇲 I WANT TO LIVE HERE FOREVER 🇯🇲 #hairbyalishaandeduardo

I joke I joke I created this frizzy mess by myself with the sea air as my assistant," she captioned the snap.

Tatum, 38, commented on the snap, "Hottest Instagram food model in the game right now."

Tatum and the "Bang Bang" singer have been dating since about October.

They went public a month later when Tatum gushed about Jessie's performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on his Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "21 Jump Street" actor and ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, separated in April after nine years of marriage.