Jenna Dewan tells John Cena she’s ‘hooked’ on professional wrestling

Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan has a new passion — and it might not be what you’d expect.

The 38-year-old told pro-wrestling star John Cena on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Friday her boyfriend and actor Steve Kazee has sparked her interest in the sport. Cena was guest hosting the show in light of DeGeneres’ absence.

CHANNING TATUM CELEBRATES JESSIE J’S BIRTHDAY WITH HEARTFELT INSTAGRAM POST: ‘YOU ARE SO VERY SPECIAL’

“I know all about you,” Dewan began. “Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan. And he got me so into it!”

“I watched WrestleMania by myself. Like, he wasn’t even in town and I watched WrestleMania. Because I had to know if Becky Lynch was going to beat Ronda Rousey,” she said, before adding: “I was sitting there texting [Steve] like, ‘Do you know what’s happening?’ I had to ... I had to know. I was hooked!”

Cena, 41, proceeded to ask Dewan if she would ever consider participating in WWE.

EVA MENDES SAYS RYAN GOSLING CHANGED HER MIND ABOUT KIDS: ‘IT WAS VERY SPECIFIC TO HIM’

“Never,” Dewan replied, noting, “I am absolutely not that tough.”

Dewan began dating Kazee, who received a Tony award for his role in the Broadway musical “Once,” not long before she officially filed for divorce from ex-Channing Tatum in October, per People. Tatum is now dating British singer-songwriter Jessie J.