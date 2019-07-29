Jason Momoa shares NSFW approval of stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz's new husband

Actor Jason Momoa shared some positive, albeit NSFW, thoughts about his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz’s new husband, Karl Glusman.

The “Aquaman” star is married to Kravtiz’s mother, Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares daughter Lola, 12 and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10. The “Big Little Lies” actress, 30, is from Bonet’s previous relationship with Lenny Kravitz.

Zoe married Glusman in a surprise ceremony in June and captioned a recent picture of him with pink hair “Husband.”

JASON MOMOA SHAVES HIS ICONIC BEARD FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SEVEN YEARS

Momoa,39, took to Instagram to share some unabashed thoughts about Glusman in the comments of his stepdaughter's post.

“Sexy mother f---er,” he wrote in one comment (via Comments by Celebs).

“Pink on pink looks good,” he said in another.

Momoa has been with Lisa Bonet since 2005 and has since developed a very close relationship with his stepdaughter and her extended family. People reports that she calls him “papa bear.” Lenny Kravitz, meanwhile, previously spoke about their blended family following his and Bonet’s 1993 divorce.

JASON MOMOA CALLED OUT FISHERMAN THAT MUTILATED A SHARK: 'NEVER HAVE I WANTED TO HURT A HUMAN AS MUCH AS I DID'

“Our families are blended. I love her husband ― he’s like a brother to me ― and I love the kids. It’s beautiful, but it takes work,” the singer told U.K. newspaper The Times.

Zoe announced her marriage in June but usually keeps her relationship with Glusman as private as possible. She previously opened up to Rolling Stone about how her new fiance popped the question, revealing that he competing schedules ruined his initial plan to propose in Paris. Instead, he opted for their living room.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was in sweatpants. I think I was a little drunk,” she said. “[But] he nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”