Lenny Kravitz comments on daughter Zoe's racy nude Instagram photo

Lenny Kravitz shared an odd family parallels with his daughter, Zoe, when he commented on her recent racy Instagram post to reminisce about his own history with NSFW snaps.

Zoe, 30, shared a photo of herself from a recent nude Rolling Stone shoot in which she can be seen pulling up her pants, exposing a tiny bit of her bare rear-end.

“Crack (S)killz,” she cheekily captioned the photo shared to her 4.1 million followers. The photo generated a lot of buzz, but it was her father’s comment that was perhaps the most surprising. People reports the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer posted a joking comment that read: “Runs in the family.”

The outlet notes that Lenny may be referencing an embarrassing incident that happened during a concert in Stockholm in 2015 when he got too low with his guitar and split his pants open on stage. That’s when the crowd learned of his propensity to not wear underwear as they caught an eye-full of his genitals.

As if the family wasn’t hanging enough of a lantern on their public nudity, Zoe posed nude for the Rolling Stone shoot in the same way her mother, Lisa Bonet had done 30 years ago while she was two months pregnant with her.

Zoe previously confessed that she was pleased to follow in her mom’s footsteps, but noted that she was even happier to pose nude the way her mom intended to. At the time, Rolling Stone opted for a cover image of Lisa Bonet with a shirt on.

“It’s less about the picture, and more about doing the thing my mom intended to do. That feels cool,” she said.