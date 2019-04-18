Jason Momoa shaves his iconic beard for the first time in seven years

Jason Momoa shocked his fans when he shaved off his signature beard.

The "Aquaman" star shaved off his beard for the first time since 2012. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old posted a video on YouTube titled "Goodbye Drogo... I SHAVED" and documents the act while drawing attention to a good cause.

While walking through a desert landscape filled with littered plastic bottles, the "Game of Thrones" actor explained that "plastics are killing our planet" and that using aluminum cans will help make Earth a healthier place to live.

“And if we have a solution, I don’t want to b---h about it. There’s only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet as long as we recycle — and that’s aluminum," he said.

“I hate going to the airport or being on an airplane and getting a water bottle this big,” Momoa added. “When it can be an aluminum one. They have aluminum sodas and it’s fully recyclable.”

While talking about recycling, he also promoted his own line of canned water.

"Aquaman is trying to do the best he can — for my kids, for your kids, for the world," Momoa concluded. "Clean up the oceans, clean up the land. Love you guys."

The actor also bid a farewell to some of his other characters that required him to keep the bear such as Declan from the Netflix show "Frontier" and Baba from the upcoming Apple series "See."

"Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans our land. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. Water in cans, not plastic," he wrote.