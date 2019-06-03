Jason Momoa called out fisherman that mutilated a shark: 'Never have I wanted to hurt a human as much as I did'

In true “Aquaman” fashion, actor Jason Momoa called out a pair of Icelandic fishermen after they filmed themselves laughing as they cut off a shark’s tail just to toss it back into the ocean wounded.

The operators of the Icelandic fishing vessel confirmed the men were no longer employed on the boat, and condemned their actions after video of the incident went viral, according to the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service (RUV).

The video even caught the attention of the known environmentalist actor, who wasn’t shy about putting the men on blast with pictures of their Facebook profiles after they were allegedly identified from the original video. The star even shared a lengthy caption in which he confessed to wanting to hurt the men after seeing the graphic video.

“And there you are......it s---s to see that you are probably good men friends providers fathers but you f---ing did this. Your life will forever change I have never in my life seen something so cruel,” he wrote. “Your laugh makes me furious never have I wanted to hurt a human as much as I did when I heard your laugh and what u said. This will change you and hopefully you will save and protect I pray you find redemption.”

The "Game of Thrones" concluded his caption by noting that everyone makes mistakes, but still condemned their actions as “evil PURE EVIL.”

The extremely graphic footage — which can be viewed here, after being re-posted by a Facebook user who claims to have taken it from one of the fishermen’s accounts before it was deleted — shows one man holding the wounded shark off the side of the boat. The man then releases it back into the water without a tail, and the two laugh as it floats away, leaving a trail of blood behind in the water.

“Good luck trying to swim, you punk,” one of the men says, per a translation provided by RUV.

The clip also appears to show the men briefly turning the camera on themselves, showing them laughing during the incident.

“You will get what the shark got. F--- YOU j,” the star concluded.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.