Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet have awkward moment with Ashley Graham on red carpet

An awkward exchange among Lisa Bonet, her husband, “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa, and model Ashley Graham went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Bonet, 51, stood side-by-side with her husband as Graham interviewed the couple at the red carpet before the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday.

The interview appeared to be going OK until Graham asked Momoa to perform a “haka move.” The haka is a Maori war dance “traditionally used on the battlefield, as well as when groups came together in peace,” according to New Zealand.com.

Momoa performed the dance during the premiere of “Aquaman” as an acknowledgment to the film which refers to New Zealand’s native culture throughout the movie, Complex reported.

“I gotta get a haka move,” Graham asked Momoa.

“I gotta get like one haka move, like come on,” she continued as she attempted the dance.

However, Bonet was not having it. She was seen putting her hand up and shaking her head in disapproval. It was not immediately clear what she was saying.

Momoa looked at his wife before he gave in a little and shouted for the camera. Graham shouted back and Momoa gave a more enthusiastic shout before laughing. Following the awkward exchange, the interview was over.

Social media users pounced on the cringe-worthy interview with a number of gifs.

“Lisa Bonet is NOT here for this Ashley Graham interview,” a tweet read.

“Lisa Bonet to Ashley Graham – NAH,” a social media user tweeted.

“Most awkward moment goes to Lisa Bonet shutting down Ashley Graham,” a social media user wrote.