Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates son Jaden Smith's 21st birthday in emotional Instagram video

Jada Pinkett Smith honored her son Jaden Smith's 21st birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

The actress and talk show host celebrated Jaden's big day with a video posted to Instagram, which featured many photos of the mother and son over the years, ranging from Jaden as a toddler up until the present.

JADA PINKETT SMITH GUSHES OVER SON JADEN SINGING WITH DIANA ROSS AT GRAMMYS

She captioned the post, "After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden."

Pinkett Smith has also a daughter, Willow, with actor Will Smith

JADA PINKETT SMITH REVEALS SHE'S 'GOTTEN A LITTLE HOSTILE' WITH WOMEN THAT CROSSED THE LINE WITH HUSBAND WILL SMITH

Pinkett Smith has often spoken about her family life, especially on her "Red Table Talk" online show, which she co-hosts alongside daughter Willow Smith, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The show is currently in its second season on Facebook Watch, where the family discusses topics such as sexuality, issues of race, and relationships.

In a recent cover story for People magazine, the "Girls Trip" star revealed intimate details of her 21-year marriage to Smith — and revealed at one point she felt "depleted."

"I had to really take time out for me and figure out what I wanted for myself,” Pinkett Smith explained. “I had to kind of put everyone aside and ask, ‘What would I do every day if it was just Jada?’ I literally had no idea."

WILLOW SMITH ON WHY SHE STOPPED SELF-HARMING: 'MY BODY IS A TEMPLE'

Despite the setbacks, Pinkett Smith said her marriage was "redefined" as a result of their adversities.

"The journey between Will and me… we have come to such a beautiful place,” she told the magazine. “I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jaden Smith is also having a successful 2019, having released his newest album, "Erys," last week.