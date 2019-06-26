Jada Pinkett Smith confessed she felt 'depleted' in marriage and needed to 'take time out for me'

Over the course of Jada Pinkett Smith's 21-year marriage to Will Smith, they faced a number of ups and downs, and now the actress is admitting at one point she reached almost walked away.

She revealed that a change happened after their 10th anniversary.

“There was too much concentration on what was happening externally, and the family unit itself wasn’t getting the attention and care that I felt we needed," the host of the Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk," revealed.

She graces the cover of People magazine along with her co-hosts, daughter Willow, 18, and mother Adrienne, 65.

“Will’s like, ‘We just came from Oslo, going to the [2009] Nobel Peace Prize ceremony [for Barack Obama] as a family, you’ve got a big house with a lake — isn’t this amazing?!’ And I’m like, ‘No,'” Pinkett Smith said.

“By the time my 40th [birthday] came, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ I was so depleted," she added.

Pinkett Smith confessed she even had thoughts of suicide and realized she needed to do a complete rehaul of her life.

“I had to really take time out for me and figure out what I wanted for myself,” the "Girls Trip" actress explained. “I had to kind of put everyone aside and ask, ‘What would I do every day if it was just Jada?’ I literally had no idea.”

But she knew her relationship with her family would survive even in the darkest of times.

“I am kind of a ride-or-die chick,” she told the publication. “I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share — which is beyond romantic love — that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had.”

While the process of self-evaluation was "excruciating," their relationship emerged "redefined."

“The journey between Will and me … we have come to such a beautiful place,” Pinkett Smith shared. “I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning.”