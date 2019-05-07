Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Jada Pinkett Smith
Published

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she's 'gotten a little hostile' with women that crossed the line with husband Will Smith

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about how she has handled feeling jealous of other women with husband Will Smith in the past.

The 47-year-old actress routinely gets candid about her personal life on her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk,” in which she sits down with family members and guests for freewheeling conversations.

In the latest episode, Pinkett Smith was sharing the table with her daughter Willow Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest Ayesha Curry when the topic of insecurity came up.

JADA PINKETT SMITH DEFENDS ANNE HATHAWAY IN WHITE PRIVILEGE DEBATE

“There was only like one or two times where I might have gotten a little hostile where I felt like people stepped over a boundary and they were disrespectful,” Pinkett Smith revealed, speaking about her 50-year-old husband.

She continued: “I know who I am. And, more importantly, he knows who I am, right?”

“So the responsibility is more on the men,” Norris said.

JADA PINKETT SMITH GUSHES OVER SON JADEN SINGING WITH DIANA ROSS AT GRAMMYS

Smith agreed and added: “I think also you need to have an internal space of confidence. At the end of the day, that’s part of it.”

This kind of introspection about their marriage is hardly unusual for the couple, who celebrated 21 years of marriage together in 2018. However, she explained on a New Year's episode of her series that she and Will don’t celebrate their actual wedding day because they believe their relationship has evolved since then.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s more of a life partnership, so it’s not steeped in that day,” Jada said of the anniversary. "We don’t really celebrate that day anymore in the sense because the context of our union is totally different.”