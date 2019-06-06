Jada Pinkett Smith reveals daughter Willow is ‘curious’ about ‘this whole polyamory thing’

Jada Pinkett Smith rarely holds anything back when it comes to discussing the inner workings of her family.

The actress and host of “Red Table Talk” appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday and revealed the topic to be discussed on the next episode of her Facebook show: polygamy.

JADA PINKETT SMITH REVEALS SHE ONCE 'HAD AN UNHEALTHY RELATIONSHIP WITH PORN'

Pinkett Smith, 47, told the late-night host that it was her daughter and co-host Willow Smith, 18, who actually brought the idea of exploring a relationship between a man and two women to the table.

Details on the show’s guests were scarce, but according to the “Girls Trip” star, it was Willow who found them on social media.

"It's a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram," Pinkett Smith explained. "That's how it all came to be. She became very curious about this whole polyamory thing."

JADA PINKETT SMITH REVEALS SHE'S 'GOTTEN A LITTLE HOSTILE' WITH WOMEN THAT CROSSED THE LINE WITH HUSBAND WILL SMITH

Kimmel asked the “Set It Off” actress whether or not Willow’s curiosity might push her into engaging in a polyamorous relationship of her own in the future, to which Pinkett Smith said that while it is a possibility, she is unsure of her daughter’s preferences.

“Possibly. I don't know,” she said. “Listen, she's 18 — who the heck knows what's going to go down."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fans of “Red Table Talk” often praise Pinkett Smith for her willingness to ask her guests tough questions. In March, she sat down with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, in what was her first interview since the public scandal involving her and NBA star Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s daughter.

The 30-minute Woods episode, which also featured a video call from Will Smith from the set of “Bad Boys for Life,” has been viewed more than 32 million times.