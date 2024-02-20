Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

5 impactful SAG Awards memories, featuring speeches from 'Stranger Things' and 'Black Panther'

Relive SAG Awards moments that still echo through Hollywood history

By Maeghan Dohl Fox News
Published
The Screen Actors Guild Awards is an annual celebration of outstanding performances in film and television and has given rise to a number of unforgettable moments throughout its history. 

From emotional acceptance speeches to unexpected wins, the SAG Awards have consistently delivered memorable instances that resonate with both the industry and the audience.

  1. "The West Wing" wins Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
  2. Daniel Day-Lewis wins 3 SAG Awards in the film category
  3. "Stranger Things" heartwarming speech 
  4. #MeToo and Time's Up movements take center stage
  5. "Black Panther" claimed the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

1. "The West Wing" wins Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

One such iconic moment hails from the 2001 SAG Awards when the cast of "The West Wing" took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. 

The cast of The West Wing" accepting their SAG Award

Rob Lowe speaks for the cast of "The West Wing", winners of the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, during The 8th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.  (Michael Caulfield/WireImage)

The heartfelt speeches and camaraderie among the cast members left an indelible mark, showcasing the power of teamwork and collaboration in the world of television.

2. Daniel Day-Lewis wins 3 SAG Awards in the film category

In 2013, the SAG Awards witnessed another historic moment as Daniel Day-Lewis claimed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of President Lincoln in "Lincoln." 

Daniel Day-Lewis attends the 19th Annual SAG Awards

Actor Daniel Day-Lewis attends the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 27, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Jason Merritt/WireImage)

Day-Lewis, known for his transformative performances, became the first actor to win three SAG Awards in the film category, solidifying his status as a cinematic legend.

3. "Stranger Things" heartwarming speech 

The SAG Awards also serve as a platform for actors to use their voices for social causes. The 2017 ceremony stands out as the cast of "Stranger Things" addressed the audience with a powerful message of unity and inclusivity.

Stanger things cast

Actors for the Netflix show "Stranger Things" show off their awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT)

The cast spoke about the importance of standing together in turbulent times, which has left a lasting impact beyond the entertainment world.

4. #MeToo and Time's Up movements take center stage

At the 2018 SAG Awards, actors and actresses chose to wear black attire as a symbol of solidarity with survivors of sexual harassment and assault

The decision to don black clothing was part of the larger Time's Up movement, which aimed to address workplace harassment, assault and gender inequality not only in Hollywood, but across various industries.

#MeToo written on someones hand

The #MeToo movement took center stage at the 2018 SAG Awards, echoing the broader cultural shift in Hollywood. Actors, both women and men, wore black in solidarity with survivors of sexual harassment and assault in the wake of allegations targeting Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. (BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

During the ceremony, speeches and statements from attendees emphasized the need for change and accountability. Actors used their platform to advocate for a more inclusive, respectful and safe industry. 

5. "Black Panther" wins the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

In a historic moment at the 2019 SAG Awards, "Black Panther" secured the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award. 

The cast of 'Black Panther,' pose in the Winner's Gallery during the SAG Awards

The cast of "Black Panther," winners of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, pose in the Winner's Gallery during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Terence Patrick/Getty Images for Turner)

This recognition not only celebrated the film's cultural impact and critical success, but also highlighted the exceptional performances of its predominantly Black cast.

"Black Panther" became a cultural phenomenon, praised for its representation and exploration of African culture. Winning at the SAG Awards underscored the film's significance, showcasing the talent and collective achievement of the cast.

These unforgettable moments, among others, highlight the significance of the SAG Awards in recognizing excellence in acting and providing a stage for talent to shine. 

As the years unfold, the ceremony continues to shape the narrative of Hollywood, contributing to its cinematic and television history.

