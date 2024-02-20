5 impactful SAG Awards memories, featuring speeches from 'Stranger Things' and 'Black Panther'

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is an annual celebration of outstanding performances in film and television and has given rise to a number of unforgettable moments throughout its history.

From emotional acceptance speeches to unexpected wins, the SAG Awards have consistently delivered memorable instances that resonate with both the industry and the audience.

One such iconic moment hails from the 2001 SAG Awards when the cast of "The West Wing" took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

The heartfelt speeches and camaraderie among the cast members left an indelible mark, showcasing the power of teamwork and collaboration in the world of television.

In 2013, the SAG Awards witnessed another historic moment as Daniel Day-Lewis claimed the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of President Lincoln in "Lincoln."

Day-Lewis, known for his transformative performances, became the first actor to win three SAG Awards in the film category, solidifying his status as a cinematic legend.

The SAG Awards also serve as a platform for actors to use their voices for social causes. The 2017 ceremony stands out as the cast of "Stranger Things" addressed the audience with a powerful message of unity and inclusivity.

The cast spoke about the importance of standing together in turbulent times, which has left a lasting impact beyond the entertainment world.

At the 2018 SAG Awards, actors and actresses chose to wear black attire as a symbol of solidarity with survivors of sexual harassment and assault.

The decision to don black clothing was part of the larger Time's Up movement, which aimed to address workplace harassment, assault and gender inequality not only in Hollywood, but across various industries.

During the ceremony, speeches and statements from attendees emphasized the need for change and accountability. Actors used their platform to advocate for a more inclusive, respectful and safe industry.

In a historic moment at the 2019 SAG Awards, "Black Panther" secured the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.

This recognition not only celebrated the film's cultural impact and critical success, but also highlighted the exceptional performances of its predominantly Black cast.

"Black Panther" became a cultural phenomenon, praised for its representation and exploration of African culture. Winning at the SAG Awards underscored the film's significance, showcasing the talent and collective achievement of the cast.

These unforgettable moments, among others, highlight the significance of the SAG Awards in recognizing excellence in acting and providing a stage for talent to shine.

As the years unfold, the ceremony continues to shape the narrative of Hollywood, contributing to its cinematic and television history.