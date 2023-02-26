SAG Awards 2023 red carpet: Celebrity fashion shines in Hollywood ahead of ceremony

Cate Blanchett went sheer in a black lace and leather ensemble for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Zendaya, who is nominated for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for "Euphoria," wore a gorgeous pink dress covered in elaborate rosettes after scoring her first SAG nomination.

Jamie Lee Curtis stood out in a long-sleeved red Romona Keveza gown with a plunging neckline. Curtis is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Jessica Chastain looked every inch a princess wearing a pink ball gown with a massive bow to match her billowing skirt.

"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph simply stunned wearing a nude dress with caped sleeves.

Nominees for the SAG Awards were announced in January – including the recipient for this year's lifetime achievement award: Sally Field .

Cara Delevingne, who starred on "Only Murders in the Building," revealed black slacks underneath a voluminous black satin skirt by Carolina Herrera.

Viola Davis rocked neon yellow for the awards show at the Fairmont Century Plaza. She carried a matching clutchin one hand and showed off sparkling diamond earrings.

Amanda Seyfried opted for a vintage vibe with a bright green mini dress which featured delicate straps and a long train.

Rather than air on a traditional network, this year's award show will stream on Netflix's official YouTube channel. Beginning in 2024, the award show will stream exclusively on Netflix .

The ceremony will go host-free.