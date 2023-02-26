SAG Awards 2023 red carpet: Celebrity fashion shines in Hollywood ahead of ceremony
Mark Wahlberg, Jeff Bridges, Paul Mescal and Jenna Ortega are also scheduled as presenters as at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Cate Blanchett went sheer in a black lace and leather ensemble for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Zendaya, who is nominated for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for "Euphoria," wore a gorgeous pink dress covered in elaborate rosettes after scoring her first SAG nomination.
Jamie Lee Curtis stood out in a long-sleeved red Romona Keveza gown with a plunging neckline. Curtis is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."
SAG-AFTRA DEFENDS ALEC BALDWIN AMID CHARGES IN FATAL ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: ‘WRONG AND UNINFORMED’
Jessica Chastain looked every inch a princess wearing a pink ball gown with a massive bow to match her billowing skirt.
"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph simply stunned wearing a nude dress with caped sleeves.
Nominees for the SAG Awards were announced in January – including the recipient for this year's lifetime achievement award: Sally Field.
Cara Delevingne, who starred on "Only Murders in the Building," revealed black slacks underneath a voluminous black satin skirt by Carolina Herrera.
Viola Davis rocked neon yellow for the awards show at the Fairmont Century Plaza. She carried a matching clutchin one hand and showed off sparkling diamond earrings.
Amanda Seyfried opted for a vintage vibe with a bright green mini dress which featured delicate straps and a long train.
Rather than air on a traditional network, this year's award show will stream on Netflix's official YouTube channel. Beginning in 2024, the award show will stream exclusively on Netflix.
The ceremony will go host-free.
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER