Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

SAG Awards 2023 red carpet: Celebrity fashion shines in Hollywood ahead of ceremony

Mark Wahlberg, Jeff Bridges, Paul Mescal and Jenna Ortega are also scheduled as presenters as at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Cate Blanchett went sheer in a black lace and leather ensemble for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Zendaya, who is nominated for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for "Euphoria," wore a gorgeous pink dress covered in elaborate rosettes after scoring her first SAG nomination.

Jamie Lee Curtis stood out in a long-sleeved red Romona Keveza gown with a plunging neckline. Curtis is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her work in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

SAG-AFTRA DEFENDS ALEC BALDWIN AMID CHARGES IN FATAL ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: ‘WRONG AND UNINFORMED’

Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett and Emily Blunt take on the SAG Awards red carpet.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett and Emily Blunt take on the SAG Awards red carpet. (Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis, Zendaya and Cara Delevingne walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles. 

Jamie Lee Curtis, Zendaya and Cara Delevingne walked the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles.  (Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain looked every inch a princess wearing a pink ball gown with a massive bow to match her billowing skirt.

"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph simply stunned wearing a nude dress with caped sleeves.

Nominees for the SAG Awards were announced in January – including the recipient for this year's lifetime achievement award: Sally Field

Cara Delevingne, who starred on "Only Murders in the Building," revealed black slacks underneath a voluminous black satin skirt by Carolina Herrera.

Jamie Lee Curtis wowed wearing a bright red gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. 

Jamie Lee Curtis wowed wearing a bright red gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.  (Amy Sussman)

Amanda Seyfried sported a lime green mini dress with a long train. 

Amanda Seyfried sported a lime green mini dress with a long train.  (Frazer Harrison)

Sheryl Lee Ralph rocked a gorgeous nude dress with cape sleeves at the SAGs on Sunday. 

Sheryl Lee Ralph rocked a gorgeous nude dress with cape sleeves at the SAGs on Sunday.  (Frazer Harrison)

Jessica Chastain wore a stunning pink gown with a sweetheart neckline. 

Jessica Chastain wore a stunning pink gown with a sweetheart neckline.  (Emma McIntyre)

Cara Delevingne showed off her voluminous black dress on the red carpet at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza. 

Cara Delevingne showed off her voluminous black dress on the red carpet at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza.  (Frazer Harrison)

Viola Davis stood out from the crowded room in an electric yellow dress.

Viola Davis stood out from the crowded room in an electric yellow dress. (Amy Sussman)

Viola Davis rocked neon yellow for the awards show at the Fairmont Century Plaza. She carried a matching clutchin one hand and showed off sparkling diamond earrings.

 Amanda Seyfried opted for a vintage vibe with a bright green mini dress which featured delicate straps and a long train. 

Rather than air on a traditional network, this year's award show will stream on Netflix's official YouTube channel. Beginning in 2024, the award show will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The ceremony will go host-free.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending