Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous SAG Award for best actor

The late Chadwick Boseman took home the SAG Award for outstanding male actor in a leading role for his portrayal of Lavee Green in Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

His widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, accepted the honor on his behalf.

"Thank you, God. Thank you Leroy and Carolyn Boseman," she said before thanking his co-stars and Ma Rainey's filmmakers. "If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind. That's a quote by Chadwick Boseman. Thank you Screen Actors. Thank you, Chad."

The drama was Boseman's final performance after he died last August at age 43. He already set a record for most SAG film nominations — four — in a single year.

'BLACK PANTHER' STAR CHADWICK BOSEMAN DEAD OF CANCER AT 43

The "Black Panther" star was also posthumously nominated for his supporting role in "Da 5 Bloods" and shared in the ensemble nominations for both Spike Lee’s film and "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom."

Boseman already posthumously won the Golden Globe award for best male actor in a lead role and the Critics Choice award. He's also posthumously nominated for an Oscar.

LATE ACTOR CHADWICK BOSEMAN HONORED AT MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS

It was the SAG Awards where Boseman gave one of his most memorable speeches. At the guild’s 2019 awards, Boseman spoke on behalf of the "Black Panther" cast when the film won the top award. "We all know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured," Boseman said then. "Yet you are young, gifted, and Black."

On Sunday night, Boseman's co-star Viola Davis won best female actor for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"; Yuh-Jung Youn, best female supporting actor for "Minari"; and Daniel Kaluuya, best male supporting actor for "Judas and the Black Messiah."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In television categories, the ensembles of "Schitt’s Creek" (for comedy series) and "The Crown" (for drama series) added to their string of awards. Other winners included Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen’s Gambit"), Gillian Anderson ("The Crown"), Jason Sudeikis ("Ted Lasso"), Jason Bateman ("Ozark") and Mark Ruffalo ("I Know This Much Is True").

The Associated Press contributed to this report.