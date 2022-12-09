Maeghan Dolph is a writer on the SEO team for Fox News Digital.Read More

Maeghan has covered trending topics, such as lifestyle, crime, entertainment, and travel.

She graduated from the College of Charleston in 2022 with a B.A. in Communications and Writing and Rhetoric. While in college, she was a writer and blog contributor for corporate companies as well as serving the arts and sports community.

Maeghan also lived in Florence, Italy where she continued to write and photograph for a local travel network before joining the Fox team.

Maeghan began working in media and audience development in 2020. She has also produced content for social media platforms, commercials for sporting events including NCAA and IMG. You can follow Maeghan on LinkedIn.