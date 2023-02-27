Fans speculate why Aubrey Plaza looked visibly annoyed at the SAG awards: 'She almost got elbowed'

"White Lotus" actress Aubrey Plaza set social media ablaze when fans said she appeared visibly annoyed on stage during the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night.

The rumors started after the actress appeared with her HBO cast mates to accept an award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Season 2 of the hit drama.

While actor F. Murray Abraham delivered a speech on behalf of the cast which ended with a prayer for Ukraine and a shout of "Union forever!," Plaza's peeved appearance had fans gossiping.

"Why is Aubrey Plaza acting weird at the sag awards?" one fan asked on Twitter.

"Something was up, she looked so pi--ed," another fan wrote.

Fans speculated everything from a wardrobe malfunction to being elbowed by cast mates as the reason for Plaza's grumpy demeanor.

Several Twitter accounts shared video of Plaza smiling before adjusting her dress after fellow cast mate Jon Gries whispered something in her ear.

The fan said Plaza looked "understandably a lil bit annoyed."

"Kinda feeling like Jon Gries didn’t need to do all that and make it a thing ON STAGE like she was fine, she looked hot," the fan wrote.

Others were confused after Plaza appeared to curse while the cast congratulated each other on stage.

Some eagle-eyed TikTok users noticed two of her cast mates nearly elbowed her while hugging in front of her and figured that was the reason for the foul language.

"She almost got elbowed and also was being shoved in the back the whole time, put two and two together," one fan wrote.

Still, other fans thought the online reaction was overblown and there was no big story behind the actress's demeanor.

Plaza earned a reputation for her dry deadpan humor while starring in the comedy series "Parks and Recreation" from 2009-2015. Some dismissed the theories and suggested the actress was just staying true to character.

"It's like no one in this video has ever seen Aubrey Plaza," one TikTok user wrote. "That's her entire personality 100% of the time."

"It's a bit. She's an actor," another observer wrote.

The moment comes just a few weeks after actor Ben Affleck went viral for his annoyed expression during the Grammy Awards.