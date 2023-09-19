Expand / Collapse search
Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey witnessed Jason Bateman have a 'full meltdown' over technical difficulties

'Just Because' author Matthew McConaughey also revealed how he previously evaded paparazzi

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Matthew McConaughey recalls moment he knew he wanted to be a father Video

Matthew McConaughey recalls moment he knew he wanted to be a father

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey provides insight into his book ‘Greenlights’ on the ‘Brian Kilmeade Radio Show.’

Jason Bateman once had a "meltdown" in front of Matthew McConaughey while the two attempted to record a podcast together.

McConaughey and Bateman recalled the moment while McConaughey was promoting his new book on the podcast "Smartless," which also features Will Arnett and Sean Hayes alongside Bateman.

Roughly two years ago, McConaughey and the team were set to record the podcast while Bateman was experiencing technical difficulties. At the time, Bateman had a "full meltdown," reflecting now, "It’s not one of my prouder moments."

During Monday's episode, Arnett and Hayes played back the audio from the incident.

Matthew McConaughey and Jason Bateman side by side

Matthew McConaughey, left, once witnessed a "full meltdown" Jason Bateman had over technical difficulties while trying to record a podcast together. (Getty Images)

"I don’t see it here in the sound thing, so let’s just cancel," Bateman said in playback after someone on the recording said there were technical difficulties. "Let’s reschedule this thing. I’m in a total f---ing tailspin."

McConaughey began laughing — which seemingly set Bateman off.

"Who the f--k is that? Great, that’s helpful," Bateman said.

McConaughey then reenacted Bateman's "tailspin."

Matthew McConaughey sitting in a chair at a premiere

"Dazed and Confused" star Matthew McConaughey explained on the "Smartless" podcast how he used to try to evade paparazzi. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Monday's podcast episode went off without a hitch, and listeners heard McConaughey talk about his new children's book and how he's avoided paparazzi. For a "very short amount of time," the actor tried to live life mysteriously, but claimed it was too much work.

"What was the switch that made you go, ‘You know what? F--k it. I’m not going to be mysterious anymore, I’m not going to do this anymore. I’m just going to share who I am,’" Hayes asked.

"Look, I mean, I’m still measured about what I share. I just have, my mind’s quicker to notice as it’s coming out of my mouth — ooh, I could say something right now that I know would be in bold print, and as it’s coming out of my mouth, I catch myself and go: Let me dovetail that a hair," McConaughey replied. "Now, that took years of getting there."

Matthew McConaughey smiling

Matthew McConaughey has authored a children's book titled "Just Because." (Getty Images)

"Is there value to having two tinted black suburbans when you leave and the paparazzi follow because they don’t know which one you’re in and you sneak in the back and you’re not seen? Yes," the actor added. "Is there value to wearing the same thing out every single day so every paparazzi shot looks like it was the same day so that it will lose value? Yes. Is there value to go: Where is he? I don’t know where they are! I can only go spend time with them when they come out in a movie in the theater. Yes.

"I just tried that for a little bit, very short amount of time. I was like, bulls--t, this is too much work!"

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves attend a premiere

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves married in 2012. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

McConaughey's big acting break came after he starred in the 1993 film "Dazed and Confused."

McConaughey is married to Camila Alves. The two first began dating in 2006, while the actor was working on films such as "Failure to Launch" and "We Are Marshall," following the success of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days." The couple share three children: Levi, 15; Vida, 13; and Livingston, 10.

Matthew McConaughey poses with his family Camila in a long dress, his mother Kay and three children on the red carpet

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves are seen with their three children and the actor's mother in 2019. (Rick Kern/WireImage)

