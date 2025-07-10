Sofia Vergara, Tom Brady spark summer romance rumors on luxury yacht

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sofia Vergara and Tom Brady are rumored to be heating things up this summer.

The "Modern Family" bombshell and NFL legend sparked romance rumors after they were reportedly spotted cozying up aboard a star-studded luxury yacht.

Vergara and Brady posed for a photo on a Ritz-Carlton yacht during a star-studded European voyage, according to Page Six.

In the photo, the Hollywood actress is seen with her hands on her hips, eyes closed and smiling for the camera while being kissed on the forehead by singer J Balvin.

Brady flashed a smile and wore sunglasses while seated next to Vergara at a dinner table.

The pair have reportedly been spending time together in Ibiza, Spain, as a source described the situation as a "summer romance," according to Page Six.

"He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner," a source told the media outlet.

Vergara and Brady weren't the only celebrities on the yacht. Kate Hudson, Naomi Campbell, Ashley Graham, Martha Stewart and Adriana Lima were also seen enjoying their time on Luminara – "the newest superyacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection" – in photos shared on the company's official Instagram page.

The yacht "set sail on an unforgettable journey from Rome to Valletta, welcoming a select group of global tastemakers, artists, and innovators," the social media caption read.

However, Vergara and Brady seem to be the only two making waves.

The two reportedly continued hanging out in Ibiza after the yacht trip, according to Page Six. But fans shouldn't get too excited because other reports are shutting down the romance rumors.

"Tom loves being single and is enjoying his summer before he starts working again and he is not looking for a relationship..." a source told the Daily Mail.

"He's not looking to be settled down right now. He wants to just have fun..."

According to TMZ, Vergara and Brady are not dating and this is nothing more than a summer fling.

Reps for Vergara and Brady did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Vergara has been highlighting her European summer, posting photos and videos of her partying in Ibiza.

She also shared a cheeky bikini video of her soaking up the sun on a boat. Vergara appeared to be topless as she smiled and waved to the camera. She captioned her social media post "Happy internacional bikini day from Ibiza."

The "America’s Got Talent" judge split from her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, in 2023. Manganiello filed for divorce after eight years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Although the two never had children together, Vergara has a 33-year-old son named Manolo from her first marriage.

As for Brady, he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, in separate social media posts.

The former Victoria’s Secret model shares two kids with Brady – Benjamin and Vivian.

Brady is also father to a son, John Edward Thomas, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen shares a new baby with boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, who she began dating in June 2023, around seven months after her divorce from Brady was finalized.