Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spark romance rumors; ‘shared drive’ could create strong match: expert

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas sparked romance rumors after the two were spotted out together in London for the second time in two months.

On the night before Valentine's Day, the 62-year-old actor and the 36-year-old actress were pictured walking through London's Soho neighborhood as de Armas carried what appeared to be takeout bags of food from a restaurant. The two stopped for photos with fans before leaving in a taxi together.

At the time, a source told People magazine the "Mission Impossible" star and the "Ghosted" actress had dined out with their agents, saying they were "discussing potential collaborations down the line." The insider claimed Cruse and de Armas "appeared to have no romantic connection" and were "just friends."

However, the duo further fueled dating speculation when they were again photographed together March 14 as they arrived at the London Heliport by helicopter at night.

While speaking with People, a source said Cruise and de Armas are collaborating on an upcoming project, but they are not romantically involved. According to the insider, director Doug Liman accompanied the two on the trip, but further details about the project were not disclosed.

However, celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti expressed doubts over whether the relationship between Cruise and de Armas was actually platonic, noting the two are both guarded about their private lives.

She told Fox News Digital Cruise might be particularly wary about putting a new romance on display after his highly publicized relationship with ex-wife Katie Holmes, which ended in divorce in 2012. The "Top Gun" star's previous marriages to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman also played out under the glare of the spotlight.

"Since his devastating and public split with Katie, he has kept a low profile when it comes to his personal life. However, his new relationship with Ana De Armas could be his big comeback into being in a celebrity power couple," Conti said.

"As a matchmaker in Beverly Hills for nearly 13 years, it is clear that Tom was gravely affected by the public nature of his relationship with Katie and was gun-shy and incredibly private with any other potential romances since the split back in 2012."

"The fact that he was seen publicly with Ana is a huge deal," Conti added. "My celebrity clients know exactly how to keep their love lives under wraps if that is their desire. So, this is a clear indicator that he is feeling secure about the potential of this romance, though sources are saying that it is merely because they are in a film together.

"Even if they are simply working together, as a celebrity matchmaker, I believe this couple is incredibly compatible for a number of reasons and do think that this could be a lasting Hollywood match if they give it a chance to blossom."

Conti's view was shared by Damona Hoffman of "The Dates & Mates," who pointed out several similarities between Cruise and de Armas that could draw them together as a couple.

"Both are talented, high-energy actors who thrive in action-packed roles. Their dedication to their craft could make them understand and support each other’s demanding careers," she said.

Hoffman said Cruise and de Armas also share other traits in common, noting the two are both "adventurous" and "driven."

"Tom is known for his passion for extreme stunts and adventure, while Ana has shown a bold and ambitious approach to her career," she said. "Their shared drive could create a strong connection."

Conti also noted the pair "both love working in the action-film space." Cruise is one of Hollywood's biggest action stars, appearing in dozens of movies within the genre and has led the "Mission Impossible" franchise since 1996.

De Armas has starred in several action films, but the duo haven't appeared in any films together – yet.

"Tom is known for being hands-on even by doing his own stunts, something that Ana has expressed admiration for in the past," Conti said. "Ana too deep dives into whichever role she is engaging with, and their passion and dedication for the action genre is an exciting compatibility indicator."

During a 2023 interview, de Armas, who rose to fame with the 2019 mystery film "Knives Out," heaped praise on Cruise as she discussed what motivated her to take on action roles.

"It’s demanding and painful, and your body is hurting everywhere, but it’s also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it," she told USA Today . "Besides, it’s fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun."

While speaking with the outlet, de Armas acknowledged she was "not at a Tom Cruise level yet."

"But I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing," she said.

Conti pointed out Cruise and de Armas both paved their own ways to success in the entertainment industry, another commonality that could bring them together.

"They both worked their way through Hollywood with strong work ethic and tenacity. Unlike many of the stars in this generation, Tom is not a nepo-baby and built his career for himself without the help of famous parents," she said. "Ana is originally from Cuba and had the challenge of breaking into the English-based industry."

Hoffman told Fox News Digital that while de Armas and Cruise have high-profile careers, they "both manage to balance charm and mystery."

"Ana keeps her personal life low key (hello new home in Vermont!), which might appeal to Tom, who values discretion despite his fame," she said.

Last year, de Armas left Hollywood behind and moved into a new home in rural Vermont. During a September 2024 interview with E! News, the actress explained what prompted her to relocate.

"I feel like, nowadays, we all want to go away from the craziness of the world," she said. "We all want to have the chance to build your own safe space. I’ve made that decision myself."

"I found a home where I really feel off the grid," she added. "I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there."

Like Cruise, de Armas also previously had several public romances. Her former partners include Ben Affleck, Spanish actor Marc Clotet and Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis.

However, the actress previously admitted to Elle magazine the "horrible" attention on her relationship with Affleck, whom she dated from 2020 to 2021, was a factor in her decision to flee Hollywood.

"That's one of the reasons why I left LA. Going through it confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be,'" she said in 2022. "It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out. ... It's always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing. It's a city that keeps you anxious."

Hoffman told Fox News Digital de Armas' aversion to the scrutiny that comes with dating an A-lister could spell trouble for a potential relationship with Cruise.

"Ana de Armas ended her relationship with Ben Affleck partly because she didn’t want the intense Hollywood spotlight and LA lifestyle, two things that are even more inescapable with Tom Cruise, making a similar fate highly likely," she said.

"Also, Ana's star is poised for a meteoric rise and, while Tom is still doing his own stunts now, there will likely come a time in the not-to-distant future when he's going to need to step back from that kind of hectic, demanding acting work. And I imagine he'd resent seeing his partner shine brighter in her career than him."

According to Hoffman, their different beliefs might be another stumbling block, citing Cruise's devotion to Scientology.

The actor has been a Scientologist for over 30 years, and he is one of the religion's most prominent advocates.

"Tom’s deep ties to Scientology have reportedly played a role in his past relationships ending," Hoffman said. "Ana, on the other hand, hasn’t shown any interest in that world, which could be a major disconnect."

While some may assume de Armas and Cruise's 26-year age difference could be another obstacle, Conti told Fox News Digital she didn't believe it would have much of an effect.

"There was a 16-year age gap with Ben Affleck, so Ana is no stranger to an age-gap relationship with an actor," she said.

"This is Hollywood, and while civilians may raise their eyebrows at a 26-year age gap, this is par for the course here," the celebrity matchmaker added. "Ana clearly is mature, and at 36 years old, her frontal lobe has been developed, so I am in support.

"Out of all of the men who she has been linked to in the past, I believe that Tom could be ‘the one,'" Conti said. "As a matchmaker, I truly am rooting for Tom to find love and finally have his happily ever after.

"It is clear that he is a man who puts his whole heart into each relationship that he enters, and it can seem like an impossible mission to risk the potential of failure again. ... But if anyone can do it, it's Tom Cruise."