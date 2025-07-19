Reese Witherspoon flaunts summer romance with her man during sun-soaked getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reese Witherspoon is heating things up on her sun-kissed getaway with financier boyfriend Oliver Haarmann.

The Oscar-winning actress, 49, and the wealthy NHL investor, 57, were spotted cozying up aboard a luxury yacht in the French Riviera.

The couple packed on the PDA, as they shared laughs by the water in Saint-Tropez.

Witherspoon flaunted a cheeky white one-piece swimsuit, while Haarmann kept it casual in patterned swim trunks.

The pair looked head-over-heels as they kissed, cuddled and snorkeled their way through the Mediterranean aboard a luxury vessel.

Witherspoon was spotted enjoying water activities with her beau as she wore pink snorkel goggles during their lavish holiday.

The "Legally Blonde" star wrapped her arms around Haarmann as he placed his hand on her thigh while they enjoyed their day by the water.

She was all smiles as she gazed into her boyfriend’s eyes and was seen laughing throughout her yacht trip. The two took turns diving into the water and appeared to take breaks to lock lips.

In several photos during their sun-soaked getaway, Haarmann was seen rinsing Witherspoon’s backside with a hose, before they enjoyed the views aboard the top of the yacht.

Last September, the couple were seen taking their relationship to the next level as they were seen gallivanting throughout New York City.

Witherspoon and Haarmann dined at L’Artusi in the Big Apple in July. The couple flew into New York City the day before via helicopter.

Their romance sparked after Witherspoon and ex Jim Toth announced their divorce after almost 12 years of marriage in March 2023.

The former couple share son Tennessee, 12. Witherspoon was previously married to Ryan Phillippe, and they have a daughter Ava, 25, and son Deacon, 21.

Haarmann was previously married to Mala Gaonkar, and they have two children together.

According to People, Gaonkar is a financier herself and launched her own hedge fund, SurgoCap Partners, in 2022.