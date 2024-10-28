Gisele Bündchen is pregnant, expecting baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente after Tom Brady divorce: report

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant with her third child, according to a report.

The Brazilian supermodel, 44, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," a source told People magazine in a statement.

Bündchen shares two children with her ex-husband, retired NFL champion quarterback Tom Brady. The former couple finalized their divorce in October 2022.

Gisele began dating the jujitsu instructor in June 2023, roughly seven months after her divorce with Brady was finalized.

Their new baby will join the children she co-parents with Brady: son Bejamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11.

Brady is also father to son John Edward Thomas, 17, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen was notably absent from the 2024 Victoria's Secret fashion show this month. The bombshell found fame on the catwalk and served as a VS Angel from 1999-2006.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, in separate Instagram posts.

"In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Bündchen wrote, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Bündchen for comment.