Super Bowl 2026 has Hollywood split as A-listers Chris Pratt, Mark Wahlberg and Ben Affleck pick sides

Super Bowl Sunday is here and Hollywood has taken sides.

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks are ready to face off during Super Bowl LX, and their celebrity fans are gearing up to cheer for their favorite teams.

Massachusetts natives, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are undoubtedly rooting for the Patriots to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy, while Chris Pratt and Will Ferrell are betting on the Seahawks.

Here is a rundown of all the celebrity football fans who have a team playing in the big game this year.

The New England Patriots

Matt Damon

Matt Damon has been a fan of the Patriots since his youth, having grown up in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

During a recent appearance on the "New Heights" podcast in January, Damon spoke about Tom Brady's dominance as a quarterback and how disciplined he was in his sport.

"But in terms of the great teams, there's so many unbelievable moments," he said. "And Brady gave us – oh my god, him alone. That guy just gave us 20 years of him. So, we don't deserve Drake May, but we'll take him."

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has been an outspoken supporter of the New England Patriots since he first made it big in Hollywood.

During an appearance on the "Casuals With Katie Nolan" podcast in January, the actor praised the team's new quarterback, Drake Maye, who led the team to greatness for the first time since Tom Brady's departure from the team in March 2020.

"It’s, like, a miracle. How do you get another really good quarterback?" Affleck said. "This is one of those things where you think, this is just good fortune. I thought I’d be dead before New England had another great football team."

Chris Evans

Having grown up in Sudbury, Massachusetts, "Avengers: Endgame" star, Chris Evans has been a lifelong Patriots fan.

"What doesn't make them so great. The fact that they've been to more Super Bowls than any other NFL team's entire history?" he told Men's Journal in May 2019. "The Patriots have been to more Super Bowls...Tom Brady himself has been to more Super Bowls than any other team's entire history. I understand that probably pisses people off."

He then compared the team to the Yankees, saying people "hate" both teams because "they're just too good."

Jon Bon Jovi

Despite being a New Jersey native, Jon Bon Jovi is a huge Patriots fan, such a big fan in fact that he will act as a celebrity representative for the team at the Super Bowl and introduce the team at the game.

During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," the singer said "no one understood why my relations with the Pats were so deep for so long," but went on to explain that his friendship with Bill Parcells was Bill Belichick had something to do with it.

"So, wherever Parcells and Belichick went, I went and so, when they went up to New England, I went up, and then I befriended Mr. Craft and from the mid 90s, when they lost that first Super Bowl or second Super Bowl to Green Bay. And so my relations are deep there, but the Pats are turning things around, and I'm digging it."

Elton John

Legendary musician, Elton John, has been a loyal fan of the Patriots since his decades-long friendship with the team's owner, Robert Kraft began in the 1980s.

The two became friends in 1988 when John performed at Gillette Stadium — formerly known as Foxboro Stadium — which Kraft had just purchased. They have been big supporters of one another ever since, with John even serving as the Patriots honorary captain in 2009.

"I scream at the television," John told "Good Morning America" in January 2012. "I’m hoping for a Patriots win, because [owner] Robert Kraft is my dear friend and he lost his lovely wife Myra this year and I would love the Patriots to win for her."

Steven Tyler

Steven Tyler has been a diehard fan of the New England Patriots for many years, and has often been spotted in the stands during their games.

"He's 40. Everyone makes so much of his age. And I'm 70, so what?" he told Boston 25 News in February 2018 about Tom Brady. "He's so driven. He's such a pro. He's got such a routine. That'll never get old. He just gets better."

Mark Wahlberg

As a Boston native, Mark Wahlberg grew up as a fan of the Patriots.

Ahead of the team's Divisional Round matchup against the Texans, the Patriots released a hype video which featured highlights from previous games. The video opened with Wahlberg chanting, "We all we got … We all we need!" which has become the team's rally cry during the 2025 season.

Seattle Seahawks

Chris Pratt

"Avengers: Infinity War" star Chris Pratt knows who he is rooting for during the big game on Sunday.

"I grew up in the Seattle area, and I've been a Seahawks fan my whole life," he said during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in January.

He later shared that he has passed down his love for the team to his 13-year-old son Jack, saying they attended the last playoff game together and "were praying and crying and hugging each other" throughout, calling it "amazing."

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is a Seattle native and is hoping for a Seahawks win at Super Bowl LX.

"The Seattle Seahawks are gonna win," she said during a panel ahead of the big game. "I was born and raised in Seattle and my girls are such jocks, my little girls. I've never been a sports lady, I can't even run in a straight line, that's ridiculous, but my daughters inexplicably are total jocks, and they have just got me in line quick. So I am making up for lost time as a fan."

The Grammy Award-winning artist is set to perform "America the Beautiful" prior to the start of the game on Sunday.

Will Ferrell

Will Ferrell grew up in Southern California, but has since become a fan of the Seattle Seahawks.

His love for the team stems from his close friendship with the former head coach, Pete Carroll, who he met while attending USC, as Carroll was the USC football coach at the time. In 2020, the two arranged for Ferrell to "crash" a Seahawks team meeting and surprise the players.

"Coach thanks so much, so excited to be here. So excited to be a Seahawk and excited to play with you (Russell Wilson) I love you," Ferrell said, pretending to be a new recruit.

Macklemore

Macklemore is a longtime fan of the Seattle Seahawks and has a close friendship with the former head coach Pete Carroll, who reached out to the musician after discovering his music.

"I grew up in Seattle, and I’ve been a Seattle sports fan my entire life," Macklemore told the Los Angeles Times in January 2014, adding that there is "a mutual respect" between athletes and musicians.

Robert Irwin

"Dancing with the Stars" season 34 winner, Robert Irwin, is a big football fan, despite having grown up in Australia.

"Oh mate I can't go past the Seahawks," he told Fox News Digital. "I mean we've got an Aussie in there, I love the Pacific Northwest. My family is from Oregon and I grew up watching the Super Bowls from there and so yeah I gotta go the Hawks. Let's do it."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

"The Walking Dead" star, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a committed Seahawks fan, having been born and raised in the Seattle area.

While on the "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" podcast in July 2025, he discussed his love for the team dating back to the team's inaugural season in 1976.

"I was die hard," he said. "I remember going to the Seahawk games their first year, which was 76. Going with my dad. I was there for the Bo Jackson run through the tunnel. I mean, I saw some amazing things, some amazing players."

Joel McHale

Joel McHale is from Seattle and has been a fan of the Seahawks his entire life.

"Yeah, I have a problem. And it's anxiety-inducing. And now we're 14 and three – greatest record we've ever had," he said during an appearance on "The Jimmy Kimmel Show" in January. "But guess which games I went to?"

Kimmel then correctly guessed that McHale attended the only three games the Seahawks lost in the 2025 season, with the "Community" star then joking he would be on a plane to Australia during their playoff game against the 49ers in an effort to be "as far away as possible" from the team.