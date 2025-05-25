Chris Evans skipped Cannes Film Festival for one heartwarming reason

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Evans has always been a family man.

On Sunday, the "Captain America" star, 43, explained why he skipped out on attending the Cannes Film Festival to promote his upcoming film "Honey Don't!" - and the reason is heartwarming.

"I wish I could've been with my incredible cast and filmmakers at Cannes, but it was my mother's 70th birthday and there are just some things you can't miss," he wrote on his Instagram story, alongside a cast photo including Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza. "Congrats everyone!"

MARVEL'S CHRIS EVANS DITCHED LOS ANGELES FOR HIS MENTAL HEALTH

Evans, who is one of four children, has always been vocal about the importance of family,

"In my own life, I have a deep connection with my family and the value of those bonds," he told Esquire in 2017. ‘"I’ve always loved stories about people who put their families before themselves. It's such a noble endeavor. You can't choose your family, as opposed to friends."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After wrapping production on Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Avengers: Endgame," where he portrayed the beloved Captain America, Evans spoke about moving from L.A. to his hometown of New England in an effort to prioritize his mental health.

It "takes me back to a place when life was not just simpler - that’s too reductive - but to a time where I was more pure, I guess; where my ego and my insecurities weren’t such a dominant force that I had to push against," he told GQ Magazine in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Evans said that anxiety nearly altered the trajectory of his career and his role as Captain America.

The actor was "apprehensive about taking the role initially," revealing he actually said no before saying yes. "I remember in my late 20s having a real shift in how I felt on set, how I felt promoting films: a little more anxiety, a little more uncertainty. You always end up questioning, ‘Is this what I should be doing?’"

"I just wasn’t sure if I was moving closer to myself or further away. And something inside me kept saying that I was getting further away— that something about this industry wasn’t healthy."