Matt Damon, wife Luciana sizzle in Miami Beach, 20 years after meeting

Matt Damon and his long-time love Luciana Barroso had a romantic outing in Miami Beach this week, near where they first met 20 years ago.

The couple showed off their toned bodies, Damon in dark swim trunks, and Barroso in a blue cheeky bikini.

In one shot of the couple, Damon appears to check out his wife, whom he shares four children with.

MATT DAMON RECALLS WIFE'S ADVICE AFTER HE 'FELL INTO A DEPRESSION' OVER MOVIE HE KNEW WAS 'LOSING EFFORT'

Damon and Barosso basked in the sun and cooled off in the waves, without their kids, although it doesn't appear that the Argentinian-beauty fully submerged herself in the water.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Damon's prominent "farmer's tan" could be seen as he emerged from the water.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The actor previously shared how he met his wife.

"I decided to do this movie with the Farrelly brothers,"he shared of the 2003 film "Stuck on You."

"I made the decision, which was a big decision. And we were supposed to shoot in Hawaii, and then the movie got moved to Miami. And then we were shooting in Miami, and I'd never really hung out in Miami. . . . vOne night in the middle of the shoot, the crew, a couple of guys said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go get a beer somewhere.' I said, ‘I’m not really in,'" he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"They kind of dragged me along, and we ended up at a bar where my wife was the bartender. And I literally saw her across a crowded room. Literally. . . . Eight years and four kids later, that's my life. . . . I don't know how else I ever could have . . . our paths would've crossed."

"The moral is that when you're tired, just suck it up and go to the bar," he joked.

The 2003 picture also starred Greg Kinnear, Eva Mendes and Cher.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When the couple first met, Barroso had a child from a previous relationship, whom Damon adopted. The couple have four daughters: Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella.