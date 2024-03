Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Joel McHale and Chevy Chase had their fair share of on-set feuds while filming the sitcom, "Community," but one instance in particular got physical.

McHale recalled the incident on a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s "Inside of You" podcast. McHale and Rosenbaum referenced the actor's 2016 memoir, "Thanks for the Money," in which McHale shared the "step by step on how to fight Chevy Chase."

Rosenbaum, an actor on the series "Smallville," asked McHale if the on-set incidents were mostly verbal or physical. Joel confirmed that there were many times their arguments turned physical.

McHale played Jeff Winger and Chase portrayed Pierce Hawthorne in the sitcom.

"It was an advanced horseplay," McHale said before jokingly adding, "You know, horseplay, and then it always turned into sex."

After cracking the joke, McHale explained that the situation was actually very serious, and he said, "It would get a little contentious. It would get to this point… I got in trouble one time because I injured him. I dislocated his shoulder."

The sitcom, "Community," became a fan favorite after its debut in 2009. Chase starred on the show for the first four seasons and returned as a guest star in the fifth season. He didn't appear after that.

The series was on the air for six seasons and concluded in 2014.

Along with McHale, Chase had a feud with "Community" creator Dan Harmon.

In 2022, Chase addressed comments that his past "Community" and "Saturday Night Live" co-workers were not very fond of him.

During an interview with "CBS Sunday Mornings" at the time, the now 80-year-old was asked how he felt when he hears his former colleagues describing him as a "jerk" while detailing their negative experiences working with him.

"I guess you’d have to ask them," chuckled Chase. "I don’t give a crap!"

The star noted that he’s completely content with himself.

"I am who I am," Chase explained. "And I like where — who I am. I don’t care. And it’s part of me that I don’t care. And I’ve thought about that a lot. And I don’t know what to tell you, man. I just don’t care."

Meanwhile, Harmon recently confirmed to Variety that the long-awaited "Community" film is in the works.

"I can confirm Donald Glover’s report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald’s sources are so unreliable because the script is always ‘almost done,’" Harmon told the outlet. "What can I tell you about it — it’s set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I’m super excited about it, and we’re almost done."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Chase and McHale's reps for comment.