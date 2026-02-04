Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

How to watch Super Bowl LX: Stream the Patriots vs Seahawks NFL championship live

Super Bowl LX will take place on Feb 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Super Bowl LX will be played on Sunday between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

The Seahawks will be searching for Super Bowl title No. 2, while the Patriots are hoping to become the new kings of the league with title No. 7. The matchup is a rematch from Super Bowl XLIX in which Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal line. That game went down as one of the best all time.

NFL fans itching to tune into the game will be able to watch the game on NBC.

Here’s what else you need to know.

How do you watch Super Bowl LX?

Seahawks and Patriots helmets sit

A detail view of the Lombardi trophy prior to a press conference with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at San Jose McEnery Convention Center on Feb. 2, 2026 in San Jose, California. (Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Super Bowl LX will take place on Feb. 8 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. TV viewers can watch the game on NBC, Telemundo and Universo and can be streamed on NFL+ and Peacock.

When does the pregame begin?

Pregame coverage of Super Bowl LX will begin at noon ET.

Who is performing the halftime show?

Bad Bunny at the 2025 Grammys

Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year for "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Latin recording artist Bad Bunny was named as the performer for the Apple Music Halftime Show for Super Bowl LX. He is coming off of a Grammy Award win for Album of the Year. The artist has also come under criticism for his rhetoric toward U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Who is performing the national anthem?

Charlie Puth at the Emmys

Charlie Puth performs during the In Memoriam segment during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.  (Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY)

Recording artist Charlie Puth will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game starts. The New Jersey native’s song "See You Again" was nominated for a Grammy in 2016.

Brandi Carlile will sing "America the Beautiful" and Coco Jones will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," otherwise known as the Black national anthem.

Will there be performances pregame?

Green Day performs in Tennessee

Billie Joe Armstrong performs with Green Day at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (Denny Simmons/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

NBC will broadcast 60 years of Super Bowl memories before the game begins. Green Day will perform and help lead Super Bowl MVPs onto the field.

