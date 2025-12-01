Elton John reveals what would make Trump one of the 'greatest presidents' in history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singer Elton John said in an interview last week that if President Donald Trump managed to end AIDS, he would be "one of the greatest presidents" of all time.

The "Tiny Dancer" spoke with Variety on Tuesday about his nameske\ AIDS Foundation and the support he has received from Republican lawmakers such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in the past. From there, he encouraged the Trump administration to continue work toward the goal of eradicating the disease.

"The bipartisan thing makes common sense," John said. "To see us come so far with the medical and scientific advances, and to think this is the only disease that can be completely cured in one’s lifetime. President Trump has maybe solved the peace problem. If he wants to go down as one of the greatest presidents in history… if he ended AIDS, that would really be a feather in his cap."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved in June a new, twice-yearly shot from Gilead Sciences, a U.S. private sector biopharmaceutical company, to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS. The shot was nearly 100% effective in preventing the spread of HIV in clinical trials and was shown to be superior to past drugs.

Trump has also previously stated his goal of eradicating the disease by 2030, announcing an initiative to end HIV during his first term in 2019.

However, the Trump administration has sought to cut funding from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in the president's original rescissions package back in July. Senate Republicans later agreed to preserve PEPFAR funding.

John expressed his frustrations with the U.S. and other countries over obstacles providing aid to HIV patients, such as budget cuts or legal restrictions.

"I just am enraged by it," John told Variety. "It’s very frustrating when you’ve got the tools in your hand to end it, and then you find that countries won’t help."

In a comment to Fox News Digital, White House spokesman Kush Desai confirmed further efforts by the Trump administration to handle the AIDS epidemic.

"Elton John can rest assured that the Trump administration is robustly tackling the HIV/AIDS epidemic both at home and abroad," Desai said. "The State Department is working directly with foreign governments to implement a global health strategy to streamline America’s foreign assistance and modernize our approach to countering infectious diseases like HIV."

He continued, "HHS, meanwhile, is advancing next-generation HIV prevention and treatment options, strengthening viral suppression nationwide via HRSA’s Ryan White program, supporting emergency preparedness, and expanding access to trusted HIV information."

John has been friendly towards Trump in the past, even complimenting the president for nicknaming North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un "Little Rocket Man" after one of his songs.

"I laughed, I thought that was brilliant," John said in 2024. "I just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald'… Donald’s always been a fan of mine, and he’s been to my concerts many, many times. So, I mean, I’ve always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh."