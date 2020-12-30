Expand / Collapse search
Woman who sparked Hilaria Baldwin scandal says she's 'scared' Alec Baldwin may 'punch' her

The New York Times, who spoke with the social media user, granted the person anonymity

By Nate Day | Fox News
Alec Baldwin's public temper has one of his wife's critics afraid for her safety.

The actor's wife Hilaria Baldwin is the subject of controversy after a Twitter user fired off a since-deleted tweet that read, "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person." 

Hilaria was born in Boston, Mass., and not in Mallorca, Spain as she had previously implied. 

The initial tweet, among others, went viral and the internet set its sights on the yoga and wellness guru, blowing the accusation into a full-blown scandal, which has elicited responses from Alec and his daughter Ireland.

Now, the Twitter user has spoken to the New York Times but explained that she felt compelled to do so anonymously.

Alec Baldwin (right) has publicly defended his wife Hilaria (left) multiple times amid her heritage controversy. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

According to the outlet, she made the request because "she said she was scared that Mr. Baldwin ... would punch her."

Reps for Baldwin did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. A rep for Baldwin declined to comment when reached by The Times. 

Meanwhile, of her decision to speak about Hilaria, the woman told The Times: "We’re all bored and it’s just seemed so strange to me that no one had ever come out and said it, especially for someone who gets so much media attention."

As for Alec Baldwin, 62, he has, in recent years, become known for a fiery temper.

Perhaps most famously, the "30 Rock" star was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment in 2018 after allegedly punching a man in New York over a parking dispute. He pleaded guilty to a second-degree harassment violation and agreed to take an anger management course, but later said that he was under the impression that the man was going to "run my wife over" at the time.

Several years before that, Baldwin was removed from a flight in 2011 after refusing to turn his phone off and got his own short-lived news program canceled in 2013 after allegedly using a gay slur against a photographer.

In 2014, he was cuffed after yelling at police officers who stopped him when he was cycling against traffic.

A Twitter user whose comment on Hilaria's heritage went viral said she's afraid of her identity being exposed because she fears Alec Baldwin will 'punch' her, the New York Times reported. (Photo by Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

A Twitter user whose comment on Hilaria's heritage went viral said she's afraid of her identity being exposed because she fears Alec Baldwin will 'punch' her, the New York Times reported. (Photo by Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Furthermore, the Oscar-nominee has become known for his sharp tongue as well, often getting into arguments online.

Most recently, he told a Twitter user to "go f--- yourself" after they called him and Hilaria "FRAUDS."

After the Twitter user identified himself as a national champion powerlifter, Baldwin responded: "You got a big mouth Roid Boy," Entertainment Tonight reported.

