Looking back at Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's 2012 wedding she said was inspired by her 'culture'

As Hilaria Baldwin is accused of cultural appropriation, some are looking at her 2012 wedding to Alec Baldwin as another example of her adopting Spanish culture as her own.

The duo tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in New York City that, at the time, had her boasting about how they managed to incorporate some of her "culture" into the big day. However, more than eight years after the wedding, the influencer is being criticized after admitting that she is not originally from Spain as she previously implied on several occasions.

She has since spoken out to clarify that she does not believe she has ever misrepresented herself. However, some elements of the 2012 wedding have not aged well in light of the controversy.

At the time, People reported that the bilingual bride incorporated a lot of the Spanish language into her wedding, such as having their wedding bands read "somos un buen equipo," which translates to "we are a good team." They even had their first dance to the Spanish-language song "Contigo" by Luis Miguel and had readings done in both English and Spanish.

According to CelebBuzz, she told People at the time, "I liked that I brought in a bit of my culture."

The couple’s wedding took place at St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in Manhattan to a reported guest list of 175 close friends and family, including the "30 Rock" star’s co-stars and brothers.

At the time, she told Vanity Fair Espana that she had difficulty explaining to her family how to pronounce her new last name, claiming she had to repeat it to them three times before they understood. She even brought up her ties to Spain when discussing Alec's proposal in a 2012 interview with Extra TV.

"He took me out to Montauk and said that was as close as he could get to Spain, to my family and to Rome, because we really like Rome as well," she said. "And then he got down on his knee and I don’t remember the rest because I started crying."

Baldwin had claimed she was born in Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Boston. She explained on a podcast in April 2020, "I moved here [to America] when I was 19 to go to NYU from… my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca." The bilingual mother of five's accent has also noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV.

The 36-year-old yoga/wellness expert reacted to a tweet over the weekend, which said, "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person." The tweet has since been deleted. In response, Hilaria posted a video noting that she was not born in Spain and that her real name is not Hilaria.

Twitter users soon pointed out that her real name is Hillary Hayword-Thomas and she grew up in America. Her CAA speaker page, Wikipedia and IMDB page previously listed her birth country as Spain and have since been updated with new information.