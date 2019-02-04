Alec Baldwin thought man who stole his parking spot was going to run over his wife

Alec Baldwin is addressing his parking spot scuffle last year in New York City's ritzy West Village neighborhood that landed him in handcuffs.

The hot-headed actor said he thought the man who snagged the coveted parking space was “going to run over” his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 34.

“I mean, did I have an argument with the guy? Yeah, I thought he was going to run my wife over with his car when he was stealing my parking spot,” Baldwin, 60, explained on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday.

Baldwin admits that he and the man got into an altercation, but said he was “upset” by reports their encounter came to fisticuffs.

“The cameras show from every angle that no one punched anybody, but once that story’s out there,” he said. “The DA never gets out there after the fact and says, ‘Mr. Baldwin is just such a great guy. He would never do a thing like …’ You know what I mean?”

Hours after his arrest, Baldwin took to his family foundation's Twitter account to address the incident.

"Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story," Baldwin wrote.

"However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false," he continued. "I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment."

Baldwin concluded: "Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos, it doesn’t make the statements true."

Towards the end of his sit-down interview, Baldwin joked about the incident to DeGeneres telling the host, “But now he and I are best friends.”

Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassment charges last month over the 2018 parking spot wrangle. He was sentenced to take an anger management class and was fined $120.

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.