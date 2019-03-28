Alec Baldwin says anger management made him realize he's 'not that angry'

Alec Baldwin swears he's not a mad man.

The "30 Rock" star says that being sentenced to anger management following an altercation about a parking space made him realize that his temper isn't half-bad.

"When you go to anger management you realize you’re not that angry," he chuckled in an interview with Howard Stern, detailing how others in his anger management program lashed out over eating utensils.

Baldwin was sentenced to anger management as penance for a harassment charge after a man alleged that Baldwin punched him over a parking space.

"The thing is, there are cameras everywhere. So I guess, to be glib about it, unfortunately for him, there were cameras everywhere but nobody punched anybody," Baldwin said. "That's why my case was dismissed to harassment or knocked down with harassment, they said I pushed him."

He explained of the incident, "My problem was that when he aggressively takes this parking space from me, which is you know, that's not the end of the world." However, he says that wife Hilaria was standing on the curb near the space with their son, Rafael, and Baldwin says, "I thought he was gonna get close to hitting my wife and son."

"I just felt that what he did was impolite, bordering on dangerous because he didn't walk up to me and say, "Excuse me, I've been waiting here and I'd like to take this space;'" Baldwin said. "Nothing. He just went fast and really aggressive and my wife and my son were standing there by the curb."

He joked, "Now I got every f—king numbnuts a—hole in the world writing to me online going, 'You don't have a garage?' I have one down the block actually."