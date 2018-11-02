Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Alec Baldwin arrested over parking spot altercation

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky, Mariah Haas | Fox News
Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after getting into an altercation over a parking spot in New York City, police sources tell Fox News.

Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after getting into an altercation over a parking spot in New York City, police sources tell Fox News. (Getty Images)

Fiery actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after allegedly punching someone in New York City's West Village neighborhood, Fox News has confirmed.

Police sources tell us Baldwin is currently in custody after getting into an argument over a parking spot. Charges against the actor are pending.

A rep for the actor did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Baldwin lives in the downtown Manhattan neighborhood with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their four children.

This story is developing...

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.