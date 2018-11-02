Alec Baldwin arrested over parking spot altercation

Fiery actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after allegedly punching someone in New York City's West Village neighborhood, Fox News has confirmed.

Police sources tell us Baldwin is currently in custody after getting into an argument over a parking spot. Charges against the actor are pending.

A rep for the actor did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Baldwin lives in the downtown Manhattan neighborhood with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their four children.

This story is developing...