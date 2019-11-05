Alec Baldwin suing the man who claimed he punched him over a parking dispute

Alec Baldwin is suing the man who accused the actor of punching him during a dispute over a Manhattan parking spot last year — and the star wants a jury to decide whether he’s been defamed.

The “Saturday Night Live” actor — who plays a raging President Trump on the TV show and was once tossed off a plane and previously arrested for arguing with cops in real life — says Wojciech Cieszkowski lied when he claimed Baldwin punched him in the face during the Nov. 2, 2018, fight.

“When two New Yorkers get into an argument over a parking space, typically what happens is they exchange a few sharp words and then move on with their lives,” according to Baldwin’s suit, which was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Friday.

“But that is not what happened here. Cieszkowski has instead made up a false story about the encounter and refused to move on unless Baldwin succumbs to his extortion demands.”

The “well-known actor” claims he “lightly pushed” Cieszkowski during the encounter, although the defendant turned around and lied to cops that he was badly assaulted, the papers say.

“Hospital records and video surveillance footage prove that it was a lie,” the documents state.

On the basis of that false report — about an incident the police never actually witnessed — Baldwin was falsely imprisoned, held against his will, and charged with a crime he did not commit.

“But the damage had been done,” with the allegations reported in the press, the former “30 Rock” and “Hunt for Red October” star says in the papers.

The suit recounts how Cieszkowski pulled his car into the spot Baldwin was waiting for, but the actor suggests he was only upset because he thought the driver had come dangerously close to his wife and child on the curb.

“Baldwin approached Cieszkowski to discuss what had just occurred,” the star’s suit says. “Rather than take a moment to reflect on his own actions — or to simply apologize — Cieszkowski responded to Baldwin’s concern for his family’s safety with self-righteous anger, and a verbal exchange ensued.”

Then Baldwin “lightly pushed Cieszkowski in the chest with one hand,” the papers say.

“Cieszkowski would later falsely characterize this moment in court pleadings as ‘Mr. Baldwin shov[ing] him hard in the chest with both hands’ ” and lie that the actor also “struck [him] in the left jaw with his right hand,” according to the lawsuit.

Baldwin says the defendant acted with malice and “reckless disregard for the truth,” earning the star financial damages. He is seeking a trial by jury.

The actor, who was initially charged with assault, ended up pleading to harassment in the case earlier this year — and was sentenced to anger-management classes.

Cieszkowski’s lawyer, Doug Lieb, responded to the lawsuit in a statement to The Post on Monday, saying, “I think we really view this as a desperate and somewhat curious bullying tactic by Mr. Baldwin.

“According to him, there is video that depicts the physical contact that he made with Mr. Cieszkowski. Alec Baldwain has that video and Mr. Cieszkowski doesn’t. The fact that the public hasn’t seen it yet really tells us all we need to know about who is telling the truth.

“If Alec Baldwin wanted this video to be seen, we would have seen it — by which I mean we the television-viewing world. [The lawsuit is] really frivolous, and we look forward to a trial before a jury of Mr. Cieszkowski’s peers.”

Cieszkowski has already filed a suit against Baldwin over the incident — and said the actor is more like Trump than he’d ever admit.

“Like the man he plays on television, Alec Baldwin is an entitled celebrity with a long history of verbally and physically mistreating others he sees as beneath him,” Cieszkowski said in his Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit.

The star was arrested by cops in 2014 for screaming profanities at them after they stopped him for cycling the wrong way down a Manhattan street.

The disorderly-conduct rap against him was dropped after he promised to stay out of trouble for six months.

Three years earlier, Baldwin was tossed off a flight for refusing to stop playing on his phone.

“We will present the video evidence to the judge and the jury when it’s time to prove our claims in court,” Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, told The Post.

