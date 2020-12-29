Alec Baldwin spars with social media user amid wife Hilaria’s heritage controversy

Alec Baldwin is continuing to stand by his wife Hilaria Baldwin, fighting off critics who claim she has been misrepresenting the extent of her Spanish heritage.

The 62-year-old actor and Donald Trump impersonator shared a Mark Twain quote to his Instagram on Tuesday after the story surrounding Hilaria, 36, dominated news headlines a day prior.

"A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes," the quote reads.

A commenter who took umbrage with the quote responded unfavorably to Baldwin: "Like your wife being Spanish when she lived In Massachusetts her entire life. I take it her accent is fake as well? FRAUDS!"

Baldwin didn’t hold back in his vitriol and fired back, "Go f--k yourself."

But the "Saturday Night Live" star wasn’t finished with the social media user, who according to Entertainment Tonight identified himself as a national champion powerlifter, and Baldwin doubled-back, adding, "You got a big mouth Roid Boy,"

On Monday, the Baldwin bunch entered into damage control with Baldwin's daughter, Ireland, coming to the defense of her step-mom.

"Stories come out about my family members that often times are fabricated or blown out of proportion," the model, whose mom is Kim Basinger, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "I've spent so much time getting worked up and upset seeing people dig into my parent's divorce and relationship history, into my past having visited a mental rehabilitation facility, and so many PRIVATE ordeals made public."

She continued to defend her step-mother.

"Like I mentioned yesterday, I do love my step mom very much," she wrote. "I think she's a strong, kind, and a caring human being. Without saying anything further on all of this, I think it is her business and not my own to discuss her family background and answer your questions."

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin shared a social media video in which he slammed online trolls and tabloid media for running with the story about his wife’s cultural background.

"We live in a world where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel they can say anything," he said in a video shared to Instagram on Sunday afternoon. "They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you -- their venom and their hate. There are things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are just ridiculous."

Despite continuing to be skewered by online detractors who don’t believe her story jibes with the persona she’s displayed throughout the years, Hilaria faced the criticism centered on her Spanish accent head-on in her own video.

"If I'm speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them," she said. "If I start to get nervous or upset, I start to mix the two. And this is something I've always been a little insecure about."

"Ultimately this boils down to this idea where this is a country of a lot of different cultures and I think we can be different parts of ourselves with lots of different people," she said.