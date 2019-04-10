Harry Hamlin says Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman college scandal is a 'real shame mainly for the kids'

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal earned their daughters sympathy from actor Harry Hamlin.

“It’s a real shame mainly for the kids, you know?” I just feel very badly for the kids because they’re going to suffer the most in this situation and I’m sure they didn’t need to do it,” Hamlin, 67, told Us Weekly in an interview released Tuesday.

“I mean these kids are not dumb, they’re smart kids. And for some reason they must’ve just, they were somehow attracted to the idea that they could have something on their resume that they probably could’ve gotten without having to go through these hoops, you know? So, it’s just a shame all the way around, and it probably will change a lot of things about how admissions are done now,” he added.

Hamlin and ex Ursula Andress' son Dimitri is an Ivy Leaguer, but Hamlin assures their admissions process was through honest means.

“I’m a legacy of Yale and my grandfather went there, my great-grandfather, my father, so they would’ve been a fifth generation legacy if they would have wanted to go. My son was accepted at Yale, but he decided to go to Princeton instead,” he said. “The legacy thing could go away, I mean, my son was brilliant, so he could’ve gotten in regardless if he was a legacy, and there was no legacy at Princeton.”

Loughlin, 54, and husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested last month for their allegedly bribing their daughters' ways into USC for $500,000 each. The former Hallmark actress and the fashion designer reportedly paid William "Rick" Singer to get daughters Isabella and YouTube star Olivia Jade recruited to the USC crew team despite neither girl being a rower. Isabella and Olivia's statuses at USC are on hold as investigations continue.

They were each arrested and released on $1 million bonds. On Tuesday, they were indicted on charges of fraud and money laundering; if convicted, the couple faces up to 40 years in prison.

"Desperate Housewives" actress Huffman, 56, was accused of paying Singer $15,000 in a tax deductible charitable donation to arrange for a SAT proctor to correct her daughter's test. She will plead guilty to the charges next month and has publicly expressed remorse for her actions.