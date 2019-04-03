Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin may face trouble with IRS related to college admissions scandal

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are due in court in Boston on Wednesday for their alleged roles in a nationwide college admissions scandal, and now it's revealed that the actresses may face tax penalities in addition to criminal charges related to the alleged scams.

William "Rick" Singer allegedly funneled bribe money through his tax-exempt college prep business Edge College & Career Network, also known as "The Key.” He also ran the charity, Key Worldwide Foundation, which authorities revealed last month was a front for his bribery scheme.

Huffman, 56, is accused of paying $15,000 disguised as a tax-deductible charitable donation so her daughter could take part in an apparently rigged college entrance-exam.

Court documents stated that a cooperating witness met with the "Desperate Housewives" star and her husband, "Shameless" star William H. Macy, at their Los Angeles home and explained to them that he "controlled" a testing center and could have someone secretly alter her daughter's answers. The person told investigators the couple agreed to the plan.

She was arrested and released on a $250,000 bond. Macy was not charged.

Former deputy commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service told The Daily Mail that the agency "has been known as the 'follow the money' crowd since the days of Al Capone. so they will be following those lists and that money very carefully."

Loughlin, 54, and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters, 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old YouTube star Olivia Jade, designated as recruits for the USC crew team. Neither of their daughters are rowers.

Giannulli and Loughlin were each arrested and released on $1 million bonds.

Loughlin was spotted in Boston on Tuesday signing autographs and posing for selfies with fans.

Fox News' Katherine Lam and Mariah Haas contributed to this report.