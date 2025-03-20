Gwyneth Paltrow is fascinated by MAHA movement, says many institutions are 'really failing us'

Gwyneth Paltrow is "very fascinated" by the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, spearheaded by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

In her recent cover story with Vanity Fair, the actress and Goop founder said, "A lot of our institutions are really failing us and that is this pervasive, sweeping axiom that Americans feel."

She continued, "Consumers shape markets and people are starting to vote with their wallets on this stuff."

The MAHA slogan was introduced in July 2024, and Kennedy has been leading the charge before and after his confirmation as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), pushing for reforms like limiting ultra-processed foods and overhauling regulation in the agriculture sector.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S NEIGHBOR GWYNETH PALTROW ‘DOESN’T KNOW HER AT ALL,’ WEIGHS IN ON ‘ATTEMPT’ AT LIFESTYLE BRAND

Paltrow does not mention Kennedy specifically in her interview, but has opinions that appear to line up with his positions on certain subjects.

One such example was glyphosate, one of many herbicides which Kennedy has spoken about wanting to limit for being linked to diseases like cancer.

"We spray glyphosate on everything and it’s a carcinogen, and we have all these lobbyists to keep everything in place," Paltrow said.

Representatives for Kennedy and the HHS office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

DIET AND NUTRITION EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON HOW RFK JR'S NOMINATION COULD IMPACT HOW WE EAT

Paltrow also told the outlet she felt junk food in the U.S. had significantly changed, saying she ate peanut M&M’s on a recent flight in Europe.

"I would not do that in America," she said.

The "Shakespeare in Love" star didn’t align herself with any particular party, but instead focused on the general need to make changes to America’s health.

"Look, we’re all incredibly flawed. I think the leaders’ piece is what makes people think, I’m going to take this research into my own hands and I’m going to try to make the best choices that I can for me and my family," said Paltrow.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She continued, "A lot of those leaders are, well, they’re all humans, so they’re all imperfect and sometimes they’re way past imperfect and it’s actually really dissonant with how other people hold information or how they feel politicians are supposed to behave."

"I’ve felt like I’m gripping the sides of my chair. What is the way through all of this and what is actually meant to be incendiary and what is actually meant to be policy?" she added.

"A lot of our institutions are really failing us and that is this pervasive, sweeping axiom that Americans feel." — Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow has been a lifestyle and wellness mogul since she founded her brand, Goop, in 2008.

Goop and Paltrow have faced their share of backlash over the years, thanks to some controversial products and recommendations.

GWYNETH PALTROW'S BIGGEST CONTROVERSIES: SKI CRASH TRIAL TO 'STARVATION DIET' AND 'CONSCIOUS UNCOUPLING'

In 2018, Goop agreed to pay a settlement after it was accused of making unscientific claims about three of its products, including its $66 Jade Egg, which the company claimed can help balance hormones, regulate menstrual cycles and increase bladder control when inserted vaginally.

The California Food, Drug and Medical Device Task Force said in its lawsuit that Goop’s claims "were not supported by competent and reliable science."

Goop agreed to pay the $145,000 settlement, but told SFGate in a statement, "While Goop believes there is an honest disagreement about these claims, the company wanted to settle this matter quickly and amicably."

The brand also faced backlash in 2020 when Paltrow's Netflix series, "The Goop Lab," debuted.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During the series, Paltrow offered tips on everything from "vampire facials" to "magic mushroom therapy" and "energy exorcisms."

At the time, National Health Service England CEO Simon Stevens said those practices posed a "considerable health risk."

A spokeswoman for Goop said the firm is "transparent when we cover emerging topics that may be unsupported by science or may be in early stages of review."

Paltrow’s own personal choices have also come under fire, like in 2023, when she recommended health tips like intermittent fasting and bone broth meals, dubbed a "starvation diet" by critics.

GWYNETH PALTROW CALLED AN 'EXTORTIONIST' FOR EXPENSIVE 'HEALTH SUMMIT' THAT TURNED OUT TO BE GOOP SALES PITCH

"I have been working to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory, [and] it’s been working really well," she explained in an Instagram story at the time, adding that she has "long COVID," leading to "very high levels of inflammation."

"This [is] just really what has worked for me," she added. "It has been very powerful and positive."

On the "Art of Being Well" podcast that same year, Paltrow opened up on her health journey, saying it began after her father, producer Bruce Paltrow, was diagnosed with cancer in 1999.

"I didn’t think about [wellness] a lot until my father was diagnosed with cancer. I started realizing there had to be a connection through what we were eating and what we were being exposed to," she explained.

GWYNETH PALTROW REVEALS RECTAL OZONE THERAPY IS THE WEIRDEST WELLNESS TREND SHE'S TRIED

"And how that was being expressed through disease. And that’s when I started researching whatever I could. Talking to people. Understanding the links between environmental toxins, cancer… what led to the creation of disease in our culture."

Paltrow isn’t the only celebrity supporting the MAHA movement.

Singer-songwriter Jewel defended herself after fans voiced their disappointment over her decision to perform at the MAHA Inaugural Ball for Kennedy.

"As many of you know, I am a mental health advocate. If there’s anything that I’ve learned in the past 20 years, it’s that mental health affects everybody’s lives across party lines," Jewel said in a video released on social media at the time. "I reached out to the last administration, spoke with the surgeon general about the mental health crisis that’s facing our nation. I don’t know if you guys know the stats, but it is bleak."

TRUMP INAUGURATION: JEWEL SURPRISES MAHA INAUGURAL BALL WITH PERFORMANCE

The performer went on to say that she believes there are many things we as a society can do to help, adding, "I believe I can help, and if I believe I can help, I have to try."

While Jewel said she does "not agree on all the politics," she thinks there are those in the new Trump administration who "are willing to help on this issue."

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines, who has been married to Kennedy since 2014, appeared at the MAHA Inaugural Ball, as well.

Hines has spoken about not always agreeing with every aspect of her husband’s campaign or other members of the political spectrum, but did appear to support MAHA on her social media while promoting her eco-friendly self-care company, Hines+Young, which she co-founded with her 20-year-old daughter, Catherine Young.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the clip, Kennedy appeared partially naked while showering in the background as Hines' head strategically blocked most of his body.

The actress also posted an image of Hines+Young products, including a candle that had a lid emblazoned with "MAHA." Hines tagged her company's Instagram page and added the "MAHA" hashtag on the photo.