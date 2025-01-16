Trump inauguration: Cheryl Hines embraces RFK Jr.'s MAHA mission

Hollywood actress Cheryl Hines is embracing her new role in the MAGA world as her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., prepares to join the incoming Trump administration.

On Monday, the 59-year-old "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star is expected to attend Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., with Kennedy, who President-elect Trump nominated to serve as Health and Human Services Secretary.

A representative for Hines confirmed the actress will walk the red carpet at the MAHA Inaugural Ball, which celebrates the beginning of Trump's second term and Kennedy's "Make America Healthy Again" movement.

Over the past few months, Hines has been along for the ride as Kennedy, 70, became a key member of Trump's inner circle. In August, the environmental lawyer endorsed Trump after suspending his own presidential campaign and became one of the president-elect's most prominent surrogates.

Prior to the inauguration, the two-time Emmy Award nominee joined her spouse at several events held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

On Nov. 5, Hines and Kennedy were in attendance at Trump's election night watch party and celebrated alongside the Republican candidate as he emerged triumphant over the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump's second wife, Marla Maples, later shared photos from the festivities, including an image of her with Hines and Kennedy. The trio beamed as they posed for a snap inside Mar-a-Lago's ballroom.

"Nov 5th, we gathered as friends with a shared vision to unite our nation and restore the values instilled by our forefathers, while celebrating the light and joy within all of us," Maples wrote in the caption.



"Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and even those who have never voted before united in a vision of peace in our land and our hearts. This was a celebration to secure hope for all children, for families, for our nation formed as one under God."

Maples wrote that Trump and his family were joined by "friends and voices of change," naming several guests, including Elon Musk, Jon Voight, Kennedy and Hines. The former model noted that Kennedy's son Finn, 26, was also in attendance.

"We continue to pray for those who may have been misled and didn’t fully grasp our intentions," Maples wrote. "We invite all to open their hearts and minds, to see that by coming together, we can let go of fear and live in the freedom that is every child of God’s birthright.

"Time to bring in the Joy while we continue to pray for our nation and our world."

On Nov. 14, Trump announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he had tapped Kennedy to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

That night, Hines returned to Mar-a-Lago for the America First Policy Institute gala to celebrate her husband's nomination with other Trump allies and supporters.

At the time, a source told Page Six the "I Can See Your Voice" judge appeared "happy and relaxed" and "playing nice with MAGA world."

"Cheryl was talking to everyone, including Donald Trump," the insider said.

The outlet reported that other guests included Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, former Democratic representative Tulsi Gabbard; Donald Trump Jr.; Trump Jr.'s fiancée at the time, Kimberly Guilfoyle; and Kennedy's daughter-in-law and former campaign manager, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy.

Kennedy's nomination to Trump's Cabinet awaits confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Hines has not shared photos from her visits to Mar-a-Lago on her own social media pages, though she indicated her support for the MAHA movement on her Instagram story in late November.

Hines shared a cheeky video of Kennedy while promoting products from her eco-friendly, self-care company, Hines+Young, which she co-founded with her 20-year-old daughter, Catherine Young.

In the clip, Kennedy appeared partially naked while showering in the background as Hines' head strategically blocked most of his body.

The actress also posted an image of Hines+Young products, including a candle that had a lid emblazoned with "MAHA." Hines tagged her company's Instagram page and added the "MAHA" hashtag on the photo.

In a December interview with TMZ, Hines shed some light on her future plans as Kennedy prepares to undergo the confirmation process and embark on the next chapter of his political career.

When asked if she was excited about her move to Washington, D.C., Hines laughed and said, "One day at a time."

The actress agreed the weather in the nation's capital was "gonna be a little different" than in Los Angeles. Hines also confirmed she will remain focused on her own profession, telling TMZ, "I will keep acting."

"I’m gonna pay attention to my career," she added. "And do what I do and support my husband at the same time."

Hines was also asked about a photo of Kennedy that made headlines when Trump Jr. posted it on X in November. In the viral image, Kennedy surprised social media users when he was seen sharing a McDonald's meal with Trump, Trump Jr., Musk and Speaker Mike Johnson while aboard Trump Force One.

Kennedy, an outspoken critic of processed foods, was pictured sitting in front of McDonald's fries and a bottle of Coca-Cola as he held up a burger box.

Trump Jr. captioned the photo, "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW."

The group was returning from a trip to New York City, where they attended UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, the site of Trump’s historic campaign rally in October.

While speaking with TMZ, Hines dismissed the idea that Trump, a well-known lover of fast food, would have any influence over her health-conscious husband's dietary habits.

"No, no," she said. "Bobby is a very strong-willed, strong-minded person."

However, Hines acknowledged that Kennedy, who has previously said Trump's diet is "really bad," most likely couldn't have refused to partake in the meal.

"I don't think he had a choice," she admitted.

Hines' acceptance of her entrée into Trump world has surprised and dismayed some in her Hollywood circle. In November, a source told People magazine Hines was contemplating divorcing Kennedy when reports emerged that he had allegedly been involved in an affair with a political journalist. Kennedy has denied the claims.

"Cheryl was livid over the reports that her husband was involved in any way with the political reporter," the insider said. "People who know her well in LA feel if she stays with Bobby now that Trump won the election, she’ll get fame over being in the inner circles."

The source added that some may think of Hines as a "traitor."

Another source told People Hines appeared to be a "supportive wife" when she was spotted attending events at Mar-a-Lago with Kennedy.

"It's obvious she doesn't lean right or left," the insider told People. "RFK Jr. is her political belief."

However, Kennedy previously told TMZ Hines was initially opposed to his endorsement of Trump.

"She’s a lifelong Democrat, and the idea of me supporting Donald Trump as president is something that she would have never imagined, that she never wanted in her life," he said. "That is, I think, causing her a lot of discomfort.

"And, you know, I’m very grateful to her."

Kennedy announced his candidacy for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination in April 2023. In October 2023, he announced he was dropping the bid and running as an independent candidate.

Hines, who married Kennedy in 2014, has rarely spoken out publicly against her husband's politics, though she distanced herself from controversial remarks he made in January 2023 prior to launching his campaign.

Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine activist, sparked backlash when he gave a speech in which he drew comparisons between Nazi Germany and the U.S. government's push for Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

He later apologized for his remarks. At the time, Hines addressed her husband's comments in a post she shared on X.

"My husband’s opinions are not a reflection of my own," Hines wrote. "While we love each other, we differ on many current issues."

The following day, Hines wrote, "My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. The atrocities that millions endured during the Holocaust should never be compared to anyone or anything. His opinions are not a reflection of my own."

After the backlash, Kennedy told The New York Times he suggested announcing a fake separation. He said "it was a difficult time" for them, and he was worried his statements were negatively affecting Hines personally and professionally.

Kennedy revealed he even drafted a news release announcing the split. However, the release was never sent, and in a separate interview with The New York Times, Hines told the outlet she never considered Kennedy's proposal to be an option.

On Jan. 16., the "Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast released an episode during which Hines appeared as a guest. While speaking with Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, Hines reflected on her experience over the past year.

"It's been emotional a lot of times for me as a person," she said. "You're talking about friends, people who don't want to have … they don't even want to have a conversation about something, whatever that is.

"That's been hard because some people I don't talk to as much.

"And then, you know, you have to really step back and say, ‘OK, what are these friendships? And what you would hope is that you would have a friend who is a friend no matter what. And I do. I do have those friends. And then you have to say, ’OK, well, if this is separating us, me and my friend, then maybe what was the friendship to begin with? But it's hard because it does happen all at once."

Hines pointed out that some of her friends in Hollywood are reluctant to express their views if they differ from the status quo.

"In Los Angeles, people are very passionate about their political beliefs," she said. "But a lot of people have come up to me privately and will say, 'I love what your husband' is doing, you know?' I know. But they don't want to say it out loud. And that's OK too.

"But it's disappointing that people can't just talk and have a conversation."

Hines explained that she "had to get my bearings" during the "big moments" over the past year, including when Trump nominated Kennedy for his Cabinet.

"Bobby has been working so hard for so long on all of these issues that are really important," she said. "And for him to be able to have a voice in an administration would be so important. At the same time, you're still talking about politics, and people are mean. People are impatient. People are angry.

"And, for all of those people, there are ten people who are nice and supportive and really have been so kind and nice to Bobby, but also to me."

During Kennedy's presidential run, Hines occasionally joined him on the campaign trail. In a March 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, Hines reflected on how she and Kennedy approach instances when they don't see eye to eye on political issues.

"One of the things that I've learned, especially about politics, is you're not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it's OK," she said.

"We've learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, 'Oh, I'm going to think about that and I hear what you're saying,' or 'I don't like the way you're saying it. I wish you'd say it in a different way.'

"So, I think it's all about communication and just, you know, keeping your mind open and your heart open."

At the time, Hines told Fox News Digital she has found certain aspects of Kennedy's campaign "challenging."

"I've never been a political figure, or I thought that I would never have anything to do with politics," she said. "It's a different world. So, I'm getting used to that and getting used to new cycles. That's challenging because I've learned that there's a rhythm to it that I don't feel in other aspects of my life. So, that's challenging, but, you know, workable."

Hines also opened up about ways in which she has supported Kennedy throughout his campaign.

"I love him," she said. "And I hope I'm a good friend to him. So, the downtime and the time away from the campaign, I think, is really important to just stay grounded and to keep connecting with each other."

In August, Kennedy announced he was dropping his bid for the presidency and endorsing Trump.

At the time, Hines shared a message of support for her husband and his campaign staff on X.

In part, the statement said, "The decision has been made to suspend my husband's, Robert Kennedy Jr.'s, presidency and I'd like to extend a sincere, deeply heartfelt thank you to every person who has worked so tirelessly and lovingly on his campaign.

"They have accomplished feats that were said to be impossible. They have gathered over a million signatures, more than any candidate in history, and have achieved ballot access across the country despite the roadblocks and lawsuits that have been brought against them for the sole purpose of keeping Bobby off of the ballots so no one would even have the opportunity to vote for him.

"I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity. Over the last year and a half, I have met some extraordinary people from all parties — Democrats, Republicans and Independents. It's been my experience that the vast majority of all parties are truly good people who want the best for our country and for each other. It has been an eye-opening, transformative and endearing journey."

Kennedy told TMZ his wife stood by his decision, though she did not agree with it.

"This is the opposite of what she would want to do," he told the outlet. "She went along with it because she loves me, and she wanted to be supportive of me, but it was not something that she ever encouraged, I would say."