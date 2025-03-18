Meghan Markle’s neighbor Gwyneth Paltrow ‘doesn’t know her at all,’ weighs in on ‘attempt’ at lifestyle brand

Gwyneth Paltrow, famous not only for her acting career but also for her lifestyle empire, Goop, is weighing in on Meghan Markle's own pivot to the lifestyle space.

Paltrow spoke with Vanity Fair for their April cover story, confirming she and Markle and Prince Harry are neighbors, but not particularly close.

"I don’t know Meghan and Harry," she said, adding, "I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all."

Paltrow joked, "Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie."

The Oscar-winner admitted she hadn't seen the trailer for Markle's Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," yet and didn't appear familiar with her As Ever lifestyle brand, but was supportive of the Duchess of Sussex.

She said, referring to the backlash Markle has received, when "there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them."

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes," Paltrow continued. "I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try."

Paltrow appeared to relate to the comparisons Markle is going through to herself and other lifestyle moguls like Martha Stewart.

Stewart said in 2014 of Paltrow, "She's a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart."

In Vanity Fair, Paltrow continued to brush off the criticism, saying, "And then you have someone like Oprah that’s like, ‘Of course I’ll be your first podcast guest.'" That's how I try to be with other women."

Paltrow also had another royal comparison looking back on her relationship with Brad Pitt.

"It’s like having dated, I don’t know, Prince William or something. That’s always going to come up," she told the outlet, noting their names are pretty much forever connected.

She also called Pitt "a very intriguing character."

The former couple met on the set of the "Se7en" in 1994, dated and later became engaged before calling the relationship off in 1997.

In a 2022 interview for Paltrow’s website, Goop, the exes discussed their past together.

Pitt told her at the time, "It's lovely to have you as a friend now," to which Paltrow agreed.

"And I do love you," Pitt said to Paltrow, and she responded, "I love you so much."

During the interview, Paltrow mentioned her late father — who died in 2002 — and how "excited" he was to have Pitt as a son-in-law "though we didn't get married, unfortunately," Paltrow said to Pitt.

"Right," he responded with a laugh. "Oh man, everything works out, doesn't it?"

"Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years," Paltrow said, referencing her husband, Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow told Vanity Fair she’s not one to dwell on the past.

"I really embrace the roads that I take," she said. "I almost never go back and noodle about choices."

