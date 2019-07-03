Gwyneth Paltrow called an 'extortionist' for expensive 'health summit' that turned out to be Goop sales pitch

Attendees of Gwyneth Paltrow’s UK wellness summit in London are revolting after they were charged $5,700 to attend — then subjected to a weekend-long Goop sales pitch, while the actress skipped out on some of the festivities.

One attendee told us that a prominent British guest was so appalled by the aggressive Goop hype that she sent a WhatsApp message to fellow attendees saying, “GP [what the Goop community calls Paltrow] is a f - - king extortionist.”

Those at the event this weekend were urged to book rooms through Goop at $1,300 for two nights at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel, but some later discovered that rates that weekend started at $250 a night. (The Goop rooms were suites with a gluten-free breakfast included.)

The event featured a “health summit” where Gwyneth — who was surrounded by security — offered helpful tips such as “creativity with your hands is like channeling God,” how to “hydrate mindfully” along with a sound bath, and a workout with her trainer Tracy Anderson.

An on-site Goop store offered fare like a $55 vibrator named the Millionaire (because it “Feels like a million bucks”).

One attendee told us, “Gwyneth acts like she’s a health goddess, but actually she’s a pretentious, greedy extortionist. She had a ton of security . . . She was unapproachable. She did the minimum — a few fireside chats with Twiggy and Penelope Cruz, then she put on her Birkenstocks and snuck out . . . I was a huge fan of Gwyneth; now I feel like I have lost my faith in God.”

A Goop rep said the true value of the weekend was over $8,000 because of free extras including golden facials and “far-infrared gemstone therapy” as well as health panels not connected to Goop.

As for Gwyneth: “In addition to walking around the summit, she also hosted an intimate workout class with Tracy . . . followed by . . . a panel, where she and Tracy answered attendee questions in an honest, casual setting . . . We have not received negative feedback . . . [It] was more along the lines of, ‘Thanks for an amazing weekend!’ ”

