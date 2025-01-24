Jewel defends RFK Jr. MAHA ball performance, says Trump administration willing to help on mental health crisis

Jewel is defending herself after fans voiced their disappointment over her decision to perform at the MAHA Inaugural Ball for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Following her surprise performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" for Kennedy and his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, at the ball, many fans took to the comments section of her recent Instagram posts to share that they were upset with her decision to perform at the ball.

"Incredibly disappointed. Jewel is MAGA. Unfollow," one fan wrote in the comments section of a post shared by the singer-songwriter on Monday. "You are a huge disappointment. I was a fan for decades but now will never listen to your music again or pay any money to see you perform live," another follower added.

In a video posted to her Instagram on Friday, the 50-year-old shared her reasons for choosing to perform at the ball.

"As many of you know, I am a mental health advocate. If there’s anything that I’ve learned in the past 20 years, it’s that mental health affects everybody’s lives across party lines," Jewel said at the start of the video. "I reached out to the last administration, spoke with the surgeon general about the mental health crisis that’s facing our nation. I don’t know if you guys know the stats, but it is bleak."

The performer went on to say that she believes there are many things we as a society can do to help, adding, "I believe I can help, and if I believe I can help, I have to try."

Jewel has been very vocal about her passion for increasing awareness surrounding the mental health crisis among children and adults in the country and working towards making mental health resources available to everyone who needs them.

Her passion led her to become the co-founder of the Inspiring Children Foundation, a non-profit which helps children at-risk in Las Vegas. Jewel also co-founded Innerworld, a virtual reality-based free wellness center which offers mental health tools.

"If I wait to try until I agree 100% with the people that might be willing to help me, I’d never get off the bench. I don’t think that’s how activism works, waiting until everything’s perfect enough to participate," she continued in her video to her fans. "It’s actually because things are so imperfect that we have to find ways to engage and to participate. And we have to act now. We cannot wait another four years."

Jewel echoed this sentiment in the caption of her post, where she explained that "we need people from all walks of life" to work together when it comes to advocating for a greater emphasis on "mental health and other critical issues, so we can find a way forward together."

While Jewel admits she does "not agree on all the politics," she thinks there are those in the new Trump administration who "are willing to help on this issue."

"If I can help shape policy, make sure mental health is in the conversation… If I can help put resources or mental health tools into the hands of the most vulnerable who need it, I’m going to try and I’m going to fight," she said. "And I understand that my words were overly simplistic. Half of our country feels hope right now, and I honor that. And half of our country feels disenfranchised and scared and vulnerable, and that is unacceptable."

Later in the video, the Grammy-nominated artist apologized to her fans for any pain she may have caused them by performing at the ball, addressing her LGBTQIA fans specifically, telling them that "you've made my life a better place."

Jewel further noted that she will "never stop fighting" and thinks that "having hard conversations" is the only way to create change. She said she hopes that someday "we can push through our hurt and move toward understanding on both sides."

"I want to be a ray of light in this world. I try hard to be a ray of light in your lives," Jewel said. "I know that in times of darkness we must grow light, and so I will wake up again tomorrow and try again. And I will count on each of you to do the same."

House Inhabit founder Jessica Kraus told Fox News Digital that Jewel's performance ewas a surprise to everyone at the ball, including Hines, who became visibly emotional during the song and was seen wiping away a tear from her eye.

Hines shared pictures from the evening in an Instagram post on Wednesday. In the series of photos, the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress can be seen posing alongside her husband in a stunning one-shoulder Romona Kaveza gown and greeting guests.

"Oh what a night! The MAHA ball in DC was sooooo fun!" the actress captioned the post, also thanking and giving credit to the designers and stylists who contributed to her look.