Trump inauguration: Jewel surprises MAHA Inaugural Ball with performance

President Donald Trump received a warm welcome to Washington, D.C., post inauguration Monday at the MAHA Inaugural Ball with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Singer Jewel surprised the packed room of MAHA supporters at the Waldorf Astoria when she arrived on stage to perform a moving, acoustic rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" hours after President Trump took the oath of office.

The Grammy Award-winner simply stunned, wearing a timeless black-and-white gown as she belted out the tune to a silent, awe-inspired crowd, while Kennedy wrapped his arm around wife Cheryl Hines.

NELLY ROCKS PRESIDENT TRUMP'S LIBERTY BALL AFTER SHUTTING DOWN BACKLASH

House Inhabit founder Jessica Kraus told Fox News Digital that Jewel's performance was completely unanticipated.

"No one was expecting it, so it was a big fun surprise," Kraus said.

TRUMP INAUGURATION PERFORMER LEE GREENWOOD DEFENDS CARRIE UNDERWOOD AGAINST CRITICS

Hines became emotional during the song and was seen wiping away a tear from her eye as Jewel belted out the hit ballad.

The power couple walked the red carpet at the historic hotel before dancing and dining the night away with MAHA supporters.

"No one was expecting it, so it was a big fun surprise." — Jessica Kraus, House Inhabit

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In addition to the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress, Russell Brand and Rob Schneider both celebrated the 47th president's inauguration at the MAHA Inaugural Ball.

The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement was spearheaded by Kennedy and Emmy Award-winning producer Del Bigtree.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Trump nominated Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. His confirmation hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Kennedy announced his candidacy for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination in April 2023. Six months later, he dropped his bid for the Democratic ticket and ran as an independent candidate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By August, RFK Jr. was out of the race and had endorsed Trump for president.