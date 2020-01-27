Grammys 2020: The strangest and most memorable moments from the 62nd annual awards

The 2020 Grammys came and went Sunday night, bringing with it a slew of weird and awkward moments throughout the lengthy broadcast.

As stars like Billie Eilish made a name for themselves by taking home several Grammy Awards, other celebrities such as Gwen Stefani, Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato had memorable, and in some cases embarrassing, moments at the 62nd annual show.

For those who missed the broadcast or simply need a recap of the strangest, most eye-catching bits of the night, below is a rundown of the 2020 Grammys’ most memorable moments:

A skeleton in the crowd

It didn’t take long before shots of the crowd at the 2020 Grammys revealed a man wearing intense face paint in the second row. The person who chose to wear skeleton makeup at the show was none other than Prince Nasir Dean, the 19-year-old son of Swizz Beatz. The teenager’s mother is Nicole Levy, but his dad is married to Grammys host, Alicia Keys, who even highlighted the face paint for a brief moment during the show.

According to People, Dean even posted about the makeup while showing off his Grammys prep ahead of the show.

Something in Nick Jonas’ teeth

As Nick Jonas performed “What a Man Gotta Do” along with his brothers, viewers were quick to notice that the 27-year-old musician seemed to have something stuck in his teeth.

The star, who attended the show with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, 37, took notice of the online chatter and winked to the embarrassment on Twitter shortly after he performed writing, “And at least you all know I eat my greens.”

Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe – the Jonas Brothers – performed the songs "Five More Minutes" and "Gotta Do."

Gwen Stefani dodges engagement questions

The No Doubt singer has been dating country music star Blake Shelton for several years and the duo is constantly asked about whether or not they plan to take the next step toward marriage. The 2020 Grammys red carpet was no exception.

After Stefani gave a sweet answer about how the relationship with Shelton saved her life, he was asked how he can resist putting a ring on her finger. In an effort to let her boyfriend off the hook, Stefani joked that her already ring-adorned finger had no room for an engagement ring.

“I know, it’s like Mr. T, look at that,” Shelton joked.

With that, the two went on to perform their duet “Nobody But You” at the top of the broadcast and avoided further questions about a proposal.

Demi Lovato had to restart her song

Demi Lovato performed at the Grammys for the first time since her near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

The singer, 27, debuted her new song "Anyone" at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night and looked stunning in a white gown.

After an introduction by "Little Women" director Greta Gerwing, Lovato was so overcome with emotion when she began to sing she paused to collect herself before starting the song again.

The lyrics touched her state of mind last July before her overdose. She actually wrote the song just before the incident.

"I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / Talked to my imagination / Confided into alcohol / I tried and tried and tried some more / Told secrets 'til my voice was sore / Tired of empty conversation / Cause no one hears me anymore," Lovato began.

"A hundred million stories / And a hundred million songs / I feel stupid when I sing / Nobody's listening to me / Nobody's listening / I talked to shooting stars / But they always get it wrong / I feel stupid when I pray / So, why am I praying anyway? / If nobody's listening," she continued.

"Anyone, please send me anyone / Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone / Anyone, please send me anyone / Lord, is there anyone? / I need someone."

Sharon Osbourne struggles to read rapper’s names

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne took the stage to announce the nominees for best rap/sung performance and immediately noted that they were an odd choice to announce a category that’s so far away from the 71-year-old rocker and his 67-year-old wife’s genre.

However, “The Talk” co-host was undeterred as she brazenly forged ahead trying her best to announce names like DJ Khaled, Lil Baby & Gunna and Young Thug.

Perhaps the most awkward moment was when the star broke to say, “oh yeah, yeah yeah” while shaking her arms as she started to get the hang of things.

The couple took the stage just days after Ozzy revealed to the world that he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Ariana Grande swearing

The person tasked with working the bleep button had their work cut out for them on the red carpet when Ariana Grande took the microphone.

While giving an interview on the red carpet a large section of the “7 Rings” singer’s answer was bleeped out thanks to some off-color language. In fact, the star herself immediately realized her flub and covered her mouth before apologizing.

As Cosmopolitan notes, the 26-year-old was actually bleeped not once, but twice during her interview. Unfortunately, it's unclear specifically what the singer said that got her words cut out of the broadcast.

Fox News' Nate Day and Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.