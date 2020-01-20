Ozzy Osbourne recalls 'most painful, miserable year' of his life

2019 was a rough year for the Prince of Darkness.

In a recent interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America," Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he had a "miserable" year after falling in the bathroom.

“When I had the fall, it was pitch black. I went to the bathroom and I fell," recounted Osbourne, 71, while sitting next to his wife, Sharon Osbourne. "I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that, it was all downhill.”

The two then noted that he's been recovering from the fall for nearly a year now.

"Next month, a year," recounted the rock star. "Worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life."

Osbourne's fall resulted in him receiving 15 screws in his spine, which was followed by multiple hospitalizations, ultimately causing him to delay his tour.

"I'm not dying," Osbourne said in a video he shared to Twitter in October 2019. "I am recovering, it's just taking a little bit longer than everyone thought it would. I'm bored stiff of being stuck on a f-----g bed all day."

In the same video, Osbourne thanked fans for their support before saying: "Now will you f--k off and let me get better?"

Osbourne's full interview with "GMA" will air tomorrow morning, and Roberts teased that he'd be revealing some important information about "what he's facing."