Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani drop music video for 'Nobody But You' ahead of Grammys performance

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani dropped a music video for their recently released duet “Nobody But You” that seems to give fans a peek into their at-home personal life.

The video shows the country star singing alongside his longtime girlfriend as they do various couples activities like goofing around on a date night at a diner, cuddling on the couch with their dog, Betty, and going for a late-night drive.

The Sophie Muller-directed video makes it seem like the duo is even going as far as to share personal homemade videos of their lives. As Entertainment Tonight notes, a majority of the shots come from shoots around Los Angeles, but a handful of the clips were indeed shot at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma.

Both artists teased the video’s release prior to it dropping Tuesday.

“Told y’all it was coming reaaal soon,” Shelton, 43, captioned a brief teaser clip of the video showing him and Stefani looking out on the horizon.

“Eeeekk it’s coming!!” Stefani, 50, wrote over the same clip.

As People notes, the music video drops just days ahead of their planned duet performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The musical power couple and “Voice” coaches had announced in early December that they would be dropping a new duet, following their 2016 collaboration “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and 2017’s “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

In "Nobody But You," the lyrics don’t hold back in showcasing their passionate love for one another.

“I don't wanna live without you / I don't even want to breathe / I don't want to dream about you / want to wake up with you next to me / I don't want to go down any other road now / I don't want to love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now / If I had to die now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you,” Shelton and Stefani harmonize together in the song’s chorus.

Shelton and Stefani were coaches on "The Voice" in 2014 and by November of 2015, after they'd both been through divorces, they made their relationship official.

The country crooner has previously said he "doesn't want to remember" life before his romance with Stefani.