Grammys 2020: Gwen Stefani says Blake Shelton saved her life while dodging engagement questions

Gwen Stefani spoke on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet where she credited her “favorite person,” Blake Shelton, for saving her life as they dodged questions about getting engaged in the future.

The celebrity power couple and “The Voice” coaches attended the 62nd annual Grammy Awards red carpet ahead of their scheduled duet later in the evening. While taking questions on the red carpet ahead of the show, the couple was asked about their relationship and whether or not they’ll finally take the next step and get engaged.

“This is absolutely mind-blowing,” a beaming Stefani said. “I mean the whole thing. It’s hard to believe that I’m back at the Grammys... Not just that, but with Blake Shelton, my favorite human being!”

“Did you get that? Did you record that everybody?” Shelton joked.

Undeterred by her boyfriend’s silliness, Stefani continued and noted the impact their relationship had on her.

“He saved my entire life,” she exclaimed. “Not only that, just… everyone was like, ‘how was your drive over?’ It’s like, ‘wonderful, I was with Blake Shelton. He just makes me laugh and smile, he's just the greatest guy.”

The “Sweet Escape” singer’s response was so loving that it prompted a question about why Shelton hasn’t put a ring on Stefani’s finger yet.

“There’s no room, look at that!” Stefani interjected, pointing to the many rings adorning her fingers already.

“I know, it’s like Mr. T, look at that,” Shelton joked.

Stefani and Shelton got together in 2015 while working as coaches on “The Voice” Season 9. At the time, Shelton was somewhat fresh off his divorce from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert. Meanwhile, Stefani was coming off of a divorce from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale as well.

The duo was on hand to perform their new hit single “Nobody But You” at the award show.