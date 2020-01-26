Grammys 2020: Nick Jonas explains what was stuck in his teeth during Grammys performance

Nick Jonas could use some floss.

During the 2020 Grammy Awards, Jonas, 27, caught the attention of viewers -- but not for his performance.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted something stuck in Jonas' teeth while he sang "What a Man Gotta Do" with his brothers on stage.

"NICK JONAS I KNOW UR FINE --S DONT HAVE A PIECE OF SPINACH IN YOUR TEETH AT THE GRAMMYS," said a fan on Twitter.

"Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with a spinach or something in his teeth?!?" asked another.

Jonas took to Twitter as well to fill fans in on the situation.

"So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight," the singer tweeted.

In a second tweet, he added: "And at least you all know I eat my greens."

Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe -- as the Jonas Brothers -- performed their song "Five More Minutes" before "Gotta Do."

The Jonas Brothers have been nominated for two Grammy Awards, including best pop duo/group performance for their song "Sucker."