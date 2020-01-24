Demi Lovato leaning on faith following near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato had an awakening during her journey back from a nearly-fatal July 2018 overdose, and now she’s detailing how she harrowed through the most difficult period in her life.

The “Heart Attack” songstress spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 in her first extended interview since she was hospitalized following the incident and shared an update on her overall progress and how her newfound faith in God helped her bounce back in a big way by finding her purpose in life.

“I was not really a big church person, like even a month ago,” she admitted. “I shied away from church for many years. I didn’t feel welcome. I was also, like, questioning my sexuality.”

Lovato, 27, has been outspoken about her sexuality and how she’s struggled to accept herself. She chronicled these feelings during her 2017 documentary “Simply Complicated," where she discussed having relationships with both men and women.

“I just found a place out here in L.A. that like accepts me for who I am, no matter who I love. And there’s no judgment. And that’s what I needed,” she told Lowe while explaining that she initially found it difficult to find a church that accepted this aspect of her life.

“I tried to seek God through other experiences, whether that’s through other relationships or substances,” Lovato added. "And it’s just like, I had to realize that the God that I’m seeking, the God that I love and the God that I want to be my God is available 24/7, always at an arm’s length and constantly with me.”

The star noted: “I need to focus on myself and my relationship with myself and my relationship with God.”

Through it all, Lovato made a point to mention her manager Scooter Braun, whom she said played an integral part in finding that safe haven where she could retreat to and even offered to bring her to Bible study during what Lovato called a “rough night.”

“He was like, ‘Hey do you wanna go to Bible study?’ And I was like, ‘Wait, aren’t you Jewish?’” she recalled. “So he took me there and I just heard God clearer than I had heard him in a long time.”

“I just feel safer and I feel renewed,” the "Sober" songstress added.

Lovato is currently preparing for how she’ll grace the Grammy Awards stage on Sunday with a special performance of a brand-new record that she wrote and recorded just days before her overdose in the summer of 2018. The performance will mark Lovato’s first live outing since her near-fatal episode.

She is also set to perform the national anthem before this year's NFL Championship game on Feb 2. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will perform the halftime show.