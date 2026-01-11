Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes

Golden Globe Awards 2026: Selena Gomez, Brittany Snow and Amanda Seyfried dazzle on red carpet

Gomez received her fourth consecutive best TV actress nomination for 'Only Murders in the Building'

By Ashley Hume Fox News
Hollywood’s biggest stars of film and TV set the tone for awards season on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes

Selena Gomez channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a black floor-length Chanel gown with a white feathered off-the-shoulder neckline. Gomez styled her hair in a chic bob and accessorized with diamond sunburst earrings 

Gomez, who received her fourth consecutive best TV actress nomination for her role in the hit Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building, was accompanied by her husband, Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez donned a black Chanel gown with a white feathered off-the-shoulder neckline at the Golden Globes.  (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Brittany Snow stunned in a bridal-inspired white strapless Danielle Franke gown designed that featured a flared hemline. "The Hunting Wives" star paired her dress with large diamond earrings and her hair was slicked back with a couple of strands framing her face.

Brittany Snow in white gown at Golden Globes

Brittany Snow turned heads in a white strapless gown with a flared hemline.  (Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Image)

Amanda Seyfried turned heads in a custom Versace strapless ivory gown with a form-fitting silhouette and a sweetheart bodice. She added sparkle to her look with diamond jewelry by Tiffany & Co and styled her hair into a styled in a sophisticated updo. 

Seyfried is double-nominated at the awards, scoring a nod for best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for her performance in "The Testament of Ann Lee" and another for best actress in a limited anthology for "Long Bright River."

Amanda Seyfried at the Golden Globes

Amanda Seyfried was nominated in two categories at the awards ceremony.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

miley  dared to bare in a yellow two-piece outfit by Louis Vuitton, featuring a crop top and a fringed skirt. The two-time Golden Globe winner is nominated in the cateory of best actress in a motion picture - musical or comedy for her performance in "Bugonia."

Emma Stone in a two piece outfit at the Golden Globes

Emma Stone stunned in a two-piece Louis Vuitton ensemble.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus hit the red carpet in a dramatic floor-length black sequined Saint Laurent gown with structured chiffon shoulders and a plunging neckline. The actress and singer, who was presenting at the awards, completed her striking look with a diamond necklace that had a black crystal pendant and diamond stud earrings.

Miley Cyrus in a black dress at the Golden Globes

Miley Cyrus wore a striking black Saint Laurent gown.  (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Jennifer Lopez made a bold statement in a sheer vintage gown by Jean-Louis Cherrer. The dress featured brown brocade detailing over nude mesh fabric and a tulle mermaid-style lower skirt. Lopez accessorized with diamond earrings and wore her hair in an elegant updo.

Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes

Jennifer Lopez rocked a sheer vintage gown by Jean-Louis Cherrer.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Elle Fanning sparkled on the red carpet in a light blue floral-embroidered Gucci gown with a plunging V-neckline and a cinched waist. The actress, who is nominated for best actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for her work in "Sentimental Value," accessorized the look with a diamond butterfly necklace.

Elle Fanning in Gucci at the Golden Globes

Elle Fanning shimmered in a light blue floral-embroidered Gucci gown. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Nikki Glaser, who is hosting the Golden Globes for the second year in a row, turned heads in a pink satin ball gown with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt. The comedian wore dangly diamond and pearl earrings and styled her hair in soft waves. 

Nikki Glaser at the Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser was pretty in pink as she returns as Golden Globes host for the second year in a row.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Julia Roberts wowed in a black velvet long-sleeved floor-length Giorgio Armani Privé dress with structured shoulders and a deep V-neckline. Roberts added a playful touch with a gold necklace that had bejeweled strawberry-shaped pendant and a matching ring. 

Roberts, who was earned a best actress nod for her performance in "After the Hunt," styled her hair in soft waves and carried a black clutch. 

Julia Roberts at the Golden Globes

Julia Roberts donned a black velvet down and accessorized with strawberry-inspired jewelry.  (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads in a sheer, pink and green floral-embroidered gown by Givenchy with a plunging neckline and cut-outs at the waist. She completed her look with diamond jewelry and diamond jewelry along with a gold clutch. 

Lawrence, who is a two-time Golden Globe winner, was nominated for best actress in a motion picture – drama for her performance in "Die My Love."

Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence stunned in a sheer, floral embroidered gown.  (Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Hailee Steinfeld showed off her baby bump in a long-sleeved pink Prada dress that was embellished with silver sequins. She accessorized with a silver statement choker necklace and wore her hair in loose curls. 

Hailee Steinfeld at the Golden Globes

Hailee Steinfeld showed off her baby bump in a pink long-sleeved dress.  (Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

George and Amal Clooney beamed as they made their first Golden Globes appearance in over a decade. George, who was nominated for best actor for his performance in "Jay Kelly," wore a classic black Giorgio Armani tuxedo. 

Meanwhile, Amal embraced Old Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging red mermaid Balmain gown, which she accessorized with diamond Cartier earrings and a diamond tennis bracelet. 

George and Amal Clooney at the Golden Globes

George and Amal Clooney made their first Golden Globes appearance in over a decade.  (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ariana Grande stunned in a dramatic black Vivienne Westwood Couture ball gown that featured draping velvet straps tied in bows at the shoulders. The pop star, who earned a best supporting actress nod for her performance in "Wicked: For Good," wore her hair in her signature high ponytail and sported a diamond choker necklace. 

Ariana Grande at the Golden Globes Awards

Ariana Grande wore a dramatic black ball gown.  (Tommaso Boddi/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

