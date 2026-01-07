Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Julia Roberts almost rejected iconic Hollywood role she initially called 'f---ing stupid'

Roberts played Anna Scott in beloved romantic comedy opposite Hugh Grant

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
George Clooney and Julia Roberts say they openly love each other at the Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles premiere Video

George Clooney and Julia Roberts say they openly love each other at the Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles premiere

George Clooney and Julia Roberts discussed their close friendship during the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Before it became a rom-com classic, "Notting Hill" almost lost its biggest star, Julia Roberts.

Roberts, 58, said she initially dismissed the film as "so f---ing stupid," questioning the premise before discovering the charm that ultimately convinced her to sign on.

"Gosh, I just remember when my agent called me about ‘Notting Hill,’ and I thought, ‘Well, that sounds like the dumbest idea of any movie I could ever do. I’m going to play the world’s biggest movie star, and I do what? And then what happens? This sounds so f---ing stupid,’" she recalled in an interview with Deadline.

"And then I read the script, and I was like, ‘Oh. This is so charming. It’s so funny. Oh, s--t.’"

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant stand together on the set of Notting Hill during filming in London, 1998.

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant on set during production of Roger Michell’s "Notting Hill" in London, 1998. (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Still, Roberts wasn’t completely convinced she was going to say yes to the role.

She agreed to meet with Richard Curtis, who wrote the "Notting Hill" script, producer Duncan Kenworthy and director Roger Michell, with plans to turn it down.

Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant

The film tells the story of a famous actress, Anna Scott, played by Roberts, who starts a romantic relationship with divorcee William Thacker, played by Hugh Grant, after they meet when she visits his bookstore. (Getty Images)

"And then I went to lunch with Richard [Curtis] and [producer] Duncan [Kenworthy] and beloved Roger Michell — may he rest in peace."

Her intention was clear going in: "No, this isn’t going to work. I’m passing on this movie." But the meeting didn’t go according to plan, Roberts said.

"And they were just so charming and sweet and funny. And I thought, ‘Wow, this is really going to happen.’"

Hugh Grant smiling

Hugh Grant played the role of William Thacker in "Notting Hill." (Getty Images)

She added, "And we had a beautiful time doing it. It was cast to perfection [by Mary Selway], all the friends, everybody. It was so great. And we had a beautiful time. And I think Roger, he just created the film in a way that it just, at every turn, it succeeded. It accomplished its goals with every…"

Roberts then stopped herself during the interview and laughed, suddenly remembering one detail that she enjoyed about "Notting Hill."

"Alec Baldwin!" she exclaimed. "That’s brilliant casting."

In May 2024, the iconic romantic comedy celebrated the 25th anniversary of its release.

Julia Roberts at the Venice Film Festival 2025 in a black dress

Roberts was already a two-time Academy Award nominee for her roles in "Steel Magnolias" and "Pretty Woman," and had starred in classics like "Mystic Pizza" and "My Best Friend’s Wedding," before taking on the role in "Notting Hill." (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The film tells the story of a famous actress, Anna Scott, played by Roberts, who starts a romantic relationship with divorcee William Thacker, played by Hugh Grant, after they meet when she visits his bookstore.

Roberts was already a two-time Academy Award nominee for her roles in "Steel Magnolias" and "Pretty Woman," and had starred in classics like "Mystic Pizza" and "My Best Friend’s Wedding" before taking on the role in "Notting Hill."

She went on to star in several other hits, including "Runaway Bride" and "Erin Brockovich," which earned her an Academy Award and a BAFTA win.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

