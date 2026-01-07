Julia Roberts almost rejected iconic Hollywood role she initially called 'f---ing stupid'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Before it became a rom-com classic, "Notting Hill" almost lost its biggest star, Julia Roberts.

Roberts, 58, said she initially dismissed the film as "so f---ing stupid," questioning the premise before discovering the charm that ultimately convinced her to sign on.

"Gosh, I just remember when my agent called me about ‘Notting Hill,’ and I thought, ‘Well, that sounds like the dumbest idea of any movie I could ever do. I’m going to play the world’s biggest movie star, and I do what? And then what happens? This sounds so f---ing stupid,’" she recalled in an interview with Deadline.

"And then I read the script, and I was like, ‘Oh. This is so charming. It’s so funny. Oh, s--t.’"

Still, Roberts wasn’t completely convinced she was going to say yes to the role.

She agreed to meet with Richard Curtis, who wrote the "Notting Hill" script, producer Duncan Kenworthy and director Roger Michell, with plans to turn it down.

"And then I went to lunch with Richard [Curtis] and [producer] Duncan [Kenworthy] and beloved Roger Michell — may he rest in peace."

Her intention was clear going in: "No, this isn’t going to work. I’m passing on this movie." But the meeting didn’t go according to plan, Roberts said.

"And they were just so charming and sweet and funny. And I thought, ‘Wow, this is really going to happen.’"

She added, "And we had a beautiful time doing it. It was cast to perfection [by Mary Selway], all the friends, everybody. It was so great. And we had a beautiful time. And I think Roger, he just created the film in a way that it just, at every turn, it succeeded. It accomplished its goals with every…"

Roberts then stopped herself during the interview and laughed, suddenly remembering one detail that she enjoyed about "Notting Hill."

"Alec Baldwin!" she exclaimed. "That’s brilliant casting."

In May 2024, the iconic romantic comedy celebrated the 25th anniversary of its release.

The film tells the story of a famous actress, Anna Scott, played by Roberts, who starts a romantic relationship with divorcee William Thacker, played by Hugh Grant, after they meet when she visits his bookstore.

Roberts was already a two-time Academy Award nominee for her roles in "Steel Magnolias" and "Pretty Woman," and had starred in classics like "Mystic Pizza" and "My Best Friend’s Wedding" before taking on the role in "Notting Hill."

She went on to star in several other hits, including "Runaway Bride" and "Erin Brockovich," which earned her an Academy Award and a BAFTA win.